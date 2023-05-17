Michelin Announces 17 More New York Restaurants Up for Awards in 2023

Michelin just won’t quit. The international dining guide, seemingly dissatisfied with a single night of awards, is out with another update to its New York guide, a running list of restaurants that inspectors are allegedly eyeing for stars and other recognitions in 2023. This time around, 17 restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx join the list.

The latest round of award contenders includes Naro, from the team behind the Michelin-starred Korean restaurant Atomix; Jupiter, a new Italian restaurant in Rockefeller Center; Laser Wolf, the Brooklyn outpost of a popular Philadelphia skewer spot; Pranakhon, an elaborately designed Thai restaurant near Union Square; and Tobalá, which received a nod of approval from the New York Times this week.

Michelin updates its New York guide intermittently throughout the year. The new restaurants join close to 500 spots already on the list from previous years, including over a dozen added in January. Being added doesn’t guarantee a restaurant will receive single- or multiple stars, nor does it indicate one’s fate on the larger list of Bib Gourmands, Michelin’s category of more affordable establishments. Many restaurants that were added to the New York guide last year ended award night empty-handed.

If anything, the statewide guide is an indicator of recent restaurant openings Michelin and its inspectors have their eye on. As in past updates, the latest round of additions disproportionately highlights upscale Manhattan restaurants, with a hat tip to the Bronx and no mention of restaurants in Queens or Staten Island.

See the full list of new additions below:

Bōm (Flatiron)

Essential by Christophe (Upper West Side)

Flora (Park Slope)

Foul Witch (East Village)

Gab’s (West Village)

Gus’s Chop House (Cobble Hill)

House (Greenpoint)

Inga’s Bar (Brooklyn Heights)

Jupiter (Rockefeller Center)

Kebab aur Sharab (Upper West Side)

Laser Wolf (Williamsburg)

MayRee (East Village)

Moody Tongue Sushi (West Village)

Naro (Rockefeller Center)

Pranakhon (Union Square)

The Dining Room at RH Guesthouse (Meatpacking District)

Tobalá (Riverdale)