Danny Meyer’s Daily Provisions Set to Open First Brooklyn Store

Get ready for crullers, BEC, and BEC-on-crullers: Daily Provisions will open a 1500 square-foot location in Cobble Hill at 151 Court Street, near Pacific Street, midsummer; it’s the fifth shop location and the first one in Brooklyn. The space, designed by David Rockwell, will have seating for 40. Executive culinary director for Union Square Hospitality Group, Claudia Fleming says not to miss the patty melt at any location, a burger served on grilled bread topped with onions. — Melissa McCart, editor

Top Oakland bar heads to NYC for speed dating

Friends and Family, the Oakland bar named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Bar Program in 2022, is headed east for the month of June. Kicking off on June 9 at Platform by James Beard, a residency space inside the new Market 57, Friends and Family will host a queer speed dating event. Speed dating will continue in Bed-Stuy at queer bar Oddly Enough on June 11, followed by New Mexican favorite, Ursula, on June 12, and finally, wine bar restaurant Winona’s on June 14.

A pop-up series with Wenwen, Pecking House, Ho Foods, and more

The team behind the West Village restaurant Silver Apricot is set to debut a next-door sibling, Figure Eight, at 18 Cornelia Street, near Sixth Avenue. Gearing up for the opening, the team is turning the new restaurant into a cafe for the month, hosting AAPI food events with restaurants like Pecking House, Ho Foods, Wenwen, and more.

A dinner celebrating a new tinned fish cookbook

Anna Hezel, the senior editor at Epicurious, is hosting a dinner on Thursday, May 18 in celebration of her new cookbook, Tin to Table, which focuses on recipes related to tinned goods. It’s all going down at Lower East Side Basque restaurant Ernesto’s. Reservations are open.