Get Ready for Gravy-Slathered Biscuits in the West Village

Bird Dog, a West Village restaurant whose tasting menu channels Italy and the American South, is opening a daytime cafe in the neighborhood on June 6, according to a spokesperson. Located two doors down from the restaurant at 523 Hudson Street, near West 10th Street, Southern Charm is all about biscuits — topped with gravy; turned into bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches; or available with more than a dozen flavors of butter, including chicken skin and Calabrian chile versions. The restaurant serves biscuits from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. At night the 36-seat space becomes additional seating for Bird Dog.

A stacked food event for AAPI Heritage Month

Some of the city’s most popular Asian restaurants and food vendors will descend on Chelsea Market on May 19 as part of a celebration for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Hosted by Pearl River Mart, the second annual Sunset Celebration includes snacks from Jing Fong, Nom Wah Tea Parlor, and more than 30 other vendors, plus an open bar from Lunar Hard Seltzer. Tickets started at $100 each. A portion of the proceeds go toward the Asian American Arts Alliance

The fight over a Sunset Park food market

Last month, police and parks enforcement officers forcibly shut down Plaza Tonatiuh, a Sunset Park market that had become a lightning rod for debates about the private use of public land. According to the New York Times, the market had become home to more than 80 vendors, mostly immigrant women who sold Mexican street foods to make ends meet. As the market grew, neighbors complained about vendors using open flames, which are banned in the park, and walkways becoming congested.

A pizza pop-up coming to Prospect Lefferts Gardens

In its latest review, the Times chased pizza pop-ups around the city, finding lots to love in the crunchy crusts prepared in portable ovens. One, called Wizard Hat, has been operating out of the basement of Prospect Lefferts Gardens cocktail bar Any Thing for the last two years. In June, the pop-up will relocate to Chickadee Bread, a bakery in the neighborhood run by the sommelier André Mack, behind Brooklyn restaurants Kingfisher, Mockingbird Taco, and the & Sons Ham Bar, according to the Times.