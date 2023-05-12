Team Behind Manhattan Hits Acme and Le Dive Opening a New French Restaurant

The team responsible for some of Manhattan’s trendiest restaurants and bars has another project in the works. Jon Neidich, the restaurateur behind Noho bar Acme and Dimes Square hangout Le Dive, is opening a French restaurant in Greenwich Village at 260 Sixth Avenue, between West Houston and Bleecker streets, What Now NY reports. The restaurant has tapped chef Nicole Gadajahar, who previously worked at the Loyal and Nix from chef John Fraser, which have since closed. A spokesperson for Neidich confirmed the project is in the works, but declined to provide further details about its name, menu, or opening date.

TikTok brings new fans to Chino Latino restaurants

Lines are “spilling at the door” at La Dinastia, a Chino Latino restaurant on the Upper West Side that recently appeared in a series of viral TikTok videos from the account @RighteousEats. According to the New York Times, at one point, there were at least 20 restaurants specializing in Chinese Latin cuisine, but today there are only a handful. “It’s my time to try and build new clientele,” owner Richard Lam, whose father Juan Lam opened the restaurant in 1986, tells the publication.

Big news for nuts fans this week

Nuts Factory, a bulk foods shop known for its barrels of nuts, dried fruits, and salted snacks priced by the pound, won’t stop until it’s conquered New York City, Commercial Observer reports. The chain recently signed a handful of leases in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens: at 1290 Third Avenue on the Upper East Side, at 100 Smith Street in Cobble Hill, at 244 Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, at 2240 Broadway on the Upper West Side, at 70-10 Austin Street in Forest Hills, and at 34-16 30th Avenue in Astoria.

Two new openings on the Upper West Side

West Side Rag, a website that’s been covering news on the Upper West Side since 2011, reports that two new projects are headed to the neighborhood. Pig and Khao, the Southeast Asian restaurant backed by celebrity chef Leah Cohen, is opening a second location at 433 Amsterdam Avenue, near West 81st Street. Two blocks away, Fred’s, a dog-friendly restaurant at 476 Amsterdam Avenue, at West 83rd Street, is taking over a next-door space to open a cocktail bar, where dogs will be welcome in some form.