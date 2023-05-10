Manhattan Is Getting Another Lidl Grocery

German grocery chain Lidl is expanding its NYC footprint. Manhattan will now gain a second outpost of Lidl, set to open in a 23,000 square-foot-space inside of a residential building at 335 Eighth Avenue, at West 26th Street, in Chelsea, according to the Commercial Observer. Last year, Lidl opened its first Manhattan location at 2187 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem; to date, there are also Lidl locations on Staten Island and in Astoria, in addition to Long Island. Meanwhile, in January, the Real Deal reported that the German discount grocer had inked deals for leases across Brooklyn, in Crown Heights, and Park Slope.

A long-time maître d’ has his own restaurant in the works

Michael Cecchi-Azzolina, author of Your Table Is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maître D’, is opening Cecchi’s, a bar and grill that was the former home of Café Loup. The restaurant will debut in the next couple of weeks at 105 W. 13th Street, near Sixth Avenue, in Manhattan. Cecchi-Azzolina tells Eater to expect steaks, chops, and seafood in a dining room that can seat up to 140 with a 30-seat private dining room and a 20-seat outdoor area, and a kitchen led by Cesar Balderas (an alum of River Café).

A sorbet and wine night in the East Village

High-end ice cream shop Caleta, which opened in January 2023, is hosting a sorbet and natural wine tasting. Tickets to the May 23 event, priced at $80 per person, are live.

The “salami king of the Bronx” gets his own street

Mike Greco, the owner of Mike’s Deli, in the Bronx’s Little Italy, died in 2019. Now the neighborhood, where he ran his business since the 1950s, is honoring his memory with Mike Greco Way. “We don’t just name streets after anyone,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson told the Bronx Times. “We name them after prominent figures who have given, who have served, who have sacrificed, who have dedicated their time, who love their neighbors and their family.”