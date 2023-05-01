The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

May 1

Hot dog at Five Guys

Perhaps it’s illogical to expect one of the city’s greatest franks at a hamburger chain, but the all-beef, quarter-pound, kosher-style frank ($7.25) at Five Guys is astonishingly good. It is split in half lengthwise, then fried in the hamburger grease that pools on the griddle, giving it a Frankenstein flavor — what shall we call it, a hamfurter or frankurger? The bun is grilled, too, then the weenie is deposited on it and heaped with any choice of the chain’s ingredients. In my case, I always get mustard, raw onions, dill pickles, and fresh jalapenos — seeds and all. Since the whole thing comes to only 500 calories or so, it makes for a nice diet meal. 2 Metrotech Center, between Willoughby and Johnson streets, Downtown Brooklyn — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Salmon hwe gooksu at Ariari

In early March, I texted my friend James Park to tell him the good news: We had a table at Ariari, the hottest Korean restaurant in Manhattan right now. The reservation — a Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. — wasn’t for another month, and last week we were finally allowed inside, mixing soju with beer in broad daylight and picking apart dishes said to be inspired by the South Korean port city Busan. On a full table, the most memorable plate was this makgeolli shaved ice ($17), so sweet it could have stood in for dessert if it weren’t for the orange slices of salmon perched on top. Buried in the snow is a large portion of chewy soba, great on its own and almost worth the month-long wait when mixed with the other components of the dish. 119 First Avenue, near East 7th Street, East Village — Luke Fortney, reporter

The double cheeseburger at Rolo’s

This isn’t the first time I’ve posted a dish on social media for work and went to get it for dinner that very night. While the cocktails were delicious too, the burger at Rolo’s is worth the trip alone ($18). It’s juicy and substantial, ideal for sharing with a friend alongside the also-amazing Caesar salad. The hot pepper next to the burger really steals the show — its acidic bite is perfect for balancing out the meaty sandwich. For $3, you can add coppa bacon, but I don’t think this burger needs it. 853 Onderdonk Avenue, at Cornelia Street, Ridgewood — Kristen Kornbluth, social media manager

Sliced pork belly with garlic in chile sauce at Peppercorn Station

Jersey City has a newish Chinese restaurant, Peppercorn Station, a sibling to the one that opened in Midtown (66 W. 39th Street, near Sixth Avenue) in March of last year. It’s exciting that most of the dine-in clientele the nights I’ve visited is almost entirely Chinese, a reflection of the burgeoning immigrant population in Jersey City and the inevitable restaurants that are opening as a result. Get the sliced pork belly with garlic in chile sauce, a satisfying spin on a classic presented with some flair — rolled up on a long tray, with cucumber and peanuts ($13). Fish with pickled cabbage ($28), stir-fried beef with green peppers ($25), and fried rice with yibin pickles ($15) are also quite good. 120 Morgan Street, near Warren Street, Jersey City — Melissa McCart, editor