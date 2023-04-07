Three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.

Below, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant closures, including a cornerstone of Brooklyn’s pizza scene, a Manhattan music venue with borscht martinis, a stalwart in the affordable dumpling scene, and the city’s oldest cheese shop. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at ny@eater.com. This post will be updated regularly.

April 7

Bensonhurst: Bensonhurst bagel shop Tasty Bagels closed on April 2 after 40 years in business, Brooklyn Paper reports. The bakery announced the closure in a post on social media. No reason was provided for the closure, but a lengthy caption reads, “All good things come to an end.”

Crown Heights: Ursula, a home for breakfast burritos and other New Mexican fare in Brooklyn, has moved on from the building it has operated out of for the last two-plus years. The restaurant closed at 724 Sterling Place, near Bedford Avenue, on April 2. It’s reopening at an expanded storefront in Bed-Stuy, planned for April 12.

Harlem: Uptown vegan restaurant Seasoned Vegan closed things out with a party on April 1. The restaurant, which has been operating from a storefront at 55 St. Nicholas Avenue, at West 113th Street, for the last nine years, will relocate to the East Village this spring with a focus on takeout and delivery, according to a spokesperson.

East Village: Captain Cookie & the Milk Man, a cookie company with locations in Washington, D.C., and Raleigh, North Carolina, is calling it quits in New York City. “We have taken a step back from retail after our past year of serving East Village and Times Square,” a company spokesperson tells EV Grieve. The bakery opened on Broadway last April.

East Village: Is the Korean corn dog trend cooked? Two Hands, an early arrival in the imported food trend, has closed its original outpost on Avenue A. The storefront has been out of commission since late last month, when a note on the door blamed the closure on a “technical issue,” EV Grieve reports. A new awning with the words “Korean Street Foods” now hangs above the door. The closure comes less than a month after Oh K-Dog & Egg Toast, another Korean corn dog shop on St. Marks Place, closed after less than a year.

East Williamsburg: Neighborhood watering hole One Stop is done after 12 years, Greenpointers reports. The space is rebranding as a queer Irish pub called Mary’s Bar, a collaboration between the owners of One Stop and Ginger’s in Park Slope, which was Brooklyn’s “last remaining lesbian bar” as of 2021. There’s no reopening date yet.

Throgs Neck: Ice House Cafe, a popular Italian restaurant in the Bronx, was “forced to close” earlier this month after its licensing agreement at the Hammonds Cove Marina expired, News 12 reports. The restaurant, which had been operating along the waterfront for 20 years, claims that it was notified in March that it would need to close by April 1. The space was passed off to a higher bidder, the New York City Parks Department confirmed to News 12. A petition with more than 3,000 signatures failed to stop the closure.

Tribeca: L’Entree, a neighborhood cocktail bar so despised by its neighbors that its attempts to apply for a liquor license wound up in court, has closed. Owner Zak Normandin had been operating the bar, located in the back of a Church Street storefront, with a temporary beer and wine license since last fall. The space has since been returned to the building’s landlord, according to a notice on the door dated March 20.

West Village: It’s the end of an era for Jekyll and Hyde, the Halloween-themed bar that filed for bankruptcy last year over $7.5 million owed to creditors and another $1.5 million in unpaid rent. The bar with its own Wikipedia page shuttered in June 2022, and its liquor license was suspended last month, according to a notice posted on the front door by the State Liquor Authority; Google now lists the business as permanently closed.