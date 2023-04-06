Pandemic be damned: Restaurant openings have been picking up in New York City. Hundreds of new restaurants have opened over the past year — so many in fact, it can feel like whiplash. Consider this your guide to all the new restaurants, bars, and cafes, that have opened recently. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in April. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

April 6

Astoria: A ninth location of growing chain Everytable opened on March 31; the mission of this fast-casual lunch spot is to tier prices based on the income levels of the neighborhood. In Astoria, read-to-eat meals hover around $8. 29-38 30th Avenue, at 30th Street

Chelsea: The James Beard Foundation’s food hall, Market 57, opened at Pier 57 on April 1. Eater critic Robert Sietsema recommends oysters from Mother Shuckers, duck larb from Zaab Zaab, and masala dosas from Ammi, a new concept from the team behind GupShup. In addition to the regular vendors, JBF has “Good to Go” which will function as a chef residency, rotating in new menus. Pier 57 South Entrance, between West and 15th streets

Cobble Hill: Dumpling shop Mimi Cheng’s has opened its third location, and its first in Brooklyn, according to a representative. 224 Atlantic Avenue, near Court Street

East Village: Cafe Joah, a Korean cafe that opened in the East Village last summer, is running a “sober speakeasy” while the team awaits its liquor license. The bar, called Fat Tiger, has been pouring booze-free spirits and riffs on the Negroni and Old Fashioned made without alcohol since March 24. 212 Avenue A, near East 13th Street

East Village: After more than a year closed, Superiority Burger has relocated from its former digs to a much bigger, full-service restaurant that’s the former home of East Village diner institution Odessa. Superiority Burger opened on April 1, and for now is serving dinner only, as well as its late-night menu. Expect yuba verde sandwiches, the namesake burger, and plenty of desserts, cocktails, and a date milkshake. Eater critic Robert Sietsema has the run-down about the 13 things you should know before heading over. 119 Avenue A, near St. Marks Place

Fort Greene: Saint Felix Pizza, which bills itself as a slice shop with a bar at back, is now open in Fort Greene. 63 Lafayette, near Fulton Street

Gowanus: Trad Room, a Japanese restaurant in Bed-Stuy, has opened a wood-fired izakaya, Cotra, in Gowanus. The restaurant appears to be only doing takeout and delivery for now. 451 Carroll Street, near Third Avenue

Harlem: Charles Pan-Fried Chicken is now open at its new location in Harlem, the Curious Uptowner reports. The restaurant from Charles Gabriel, which started as a sidewalk barbecue stand in the neighborhood, and is known for its pan-fried chicken, has turned into several locations around upper Manhattan. Another one is planned for Morningside Heights. 1325 Fifth Avenue, between East 111th and 112th streets

Kensington: On the border of Kensington and Flatbush, Cross Road is serving up Caribbean American food. The chefs hail from Cream, a Latin American restaurant in Ridgewood. 752 Coney Island Avenue, near Cortelyou Road

Midtown East: OkDongsik landed in NYC as a longterm pop-up last fall, and now has made the move permanent. The spot comes from the ever-prolific Hand Hospitality (Her Name is Han, Cho Dang Gol, Atoboy) and serves one singular dish: pork bone broth, known as dwaeji-gomtang. 13 E. 30th Street, near Madison Avenue

Park Slope: After a trial-run at Smorgasburg and food halls, Kotti Berliner Doner Kebab is open near Barclays Center, serving doner kebab served in tacos or bowls, according to the New York Times. 446C Dean Street, at Fifth Avenue

Soho: Revelie Luncheonette, a new spot from the team behind Raoul’s, conveniently located across the street, debuted on April 3. Currently, the restaurant is only operating in the day, with items like its acclaimed burger, egg creams, root beer floats, and a fried chicken sandwich. Dinner is to follow. 179 Prince Street, between Thompson and Sullivan streets

Tribeca: Ol’Days, a cafe from Argentinian sisters now has a second location in NYC, joining the Flatiron one. Expect select South American flourishes to the menu, as well as sandwiches and toasts, per the New York Times. 73 Warren Street, at West Broadway

Upper West Side: Afternoon, a new Upper West Side cafe, with locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, serves Korean egg sandwiches from Egglab as well as coffee, according to WestSideRag. 2785 Broadway, near West 107th Street

Upper West Side: What began as a rotisserie chicken pop-up out of the West Village restaurant Left Bank, Poulet Sans Tête has flown the coop to its own brick-and-mortar, according to a representative. 590 Amsterdam, between 88th and 89th streets

Weehawken: Blu on the Hudson is now open, an enormous 30,000 square-foot restaurant with views of Manhattan from Blu Hospitality Group. Look for a seafood menu with crudo and a raw bar; pastas, and steaks. The space includes Blu Sushi Bar off the main dining room as well as a rooftop event space. 1200 Harbor Boulevard, near 19th Street

West Village: Jordan Adino, an alum of Spago and the French Laundry, has opened Carriage House, a restaurant where butter candles melt into a dipping spread, per the New York Times. 142 W. 10th Street, near Waverly Place

West Village: Justine’s on Hudson is a new bistro from Justine Rosenthal, the kin of wine importer Neal Rosenthal, according to the New York Times. Produce is often sourced from her family’s farm, with dishes that include a Filipino spin on carpaccio, roast chicken with truffles and potatoes, and beef tartare. 518 Hudson Street, West 10th Street

Williamsburg: On March 31 Bondi Sushi debuted its sixth location in the city featuring a $70 per person omakase. Bondi is a sibling to the experimental cocktail bar Shinji’s. 56 N. Fourth Street, near Bedford Avenue

Williamsburg: Italian sandwich shop Regina’s Grocery has opened the doors on its third location — it’s first in Brooklyn, inside of the Freehold cafe, per a spokesperson. 45 S. Third Street, near Wythe Avenue

Williamsburg: Super Burrito, a burrito shop that opened a second location in Brooklyn this year, has officially opened the doors on its attached bar 320 Club with a full-bar and late-night menu offerings. 320 Bedford Avenue, near South Second Street