This Manhattan Bar Wants Its Stolen Mermaid Art Back

In 2021, a string of art was stolen from NYC restaurants — with someone snatching Jolene’s Elvis in Noho, and a memorable, ahem, Penis Man taken from Four Horsemen’s nightclub. After taking to social media, both had their pieces returned. Now, a Tribeca bar, Holywater, is trying the same playbook to see if Instagram can shame people into returning it. Three days ago, they wrote on Instagram that “It has great sentimental value (and literally no street value). We’ll even buy you a round. That’s right, there’s a REWARD. Hey, who hasn’t been drunk and taken something from a bar. Everyone knows, the next day you’re supposed to bring it back.” Objects get stolen from bars and restaurants all the time; but it seems Holywater does want to let this mermaid swim away. In the days following the initial post, no mermaid has yet to be returned, and, as of yesterday, Holywater posted an Instagram outing the alleged culprits.

Queer institution Ginger’s is opening a new spot

Ginger’s, which as of 2021 was Brooklyn’s “last remaining lesbian bar,” is opening up a new venture in Greenpoint. Mary’s Bar, as is the case with its Park Slope sister, will aim to be an inclusive queer space for all. Greenpointers reports the feeling will be an Irish pub. The new spot is located at 134 Kingsland Avenue, at Beadel Street, and is a partnership with the former tenant One Stop, which announced its closure last week after 12 years in the space.

A fundraiser for a vendor affected by the Williamsburg Market shutdown

After just four months in business, Brooklyn food hall Williamsburg Market shuttered with “zero notice” to vendors last week. Paper Plate, one of the more than a dozen vendors affected by the shutdown, including Di Fara and Alidoro, has set up a GoFundMe to help its team “get back on their feet.” The post also says that the smash burger spot has signed on its first food truck and a location that will soon be announced.

A bagel shop has closed after 40 years

Tasty Bagels of Bensonhurst held its last day in operation on April 2. Since 1983, the bagel shop was known for being open 364 days a year — with the exception of Christmas, Brooklyn Paper reports. “All good things come to an end,” the Tasty Bagels post stated, adding that “starting with Tasty Bagels to Tasty Chicken to Tasty Pasta & Pizza to Andiamo Ristorante, it is time to officially RETIRE the ‘TASTY’ name.”