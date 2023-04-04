Jekyll & Hyde, a Halloween Bar for the Ages, Is a Goner

It’s the end of an era for Jekyll and Hyde, the themed West Village bar that filed for bankruptcy last year over $7.5 million owed to creditors and another $1.5 million in unpaid rent. The bar with its own Wikipedia page shuttered in June 2022, and its liquor license was suspended last month, according to a notice posted on the front door by the State Liquor Authority; Google now lists the business as permanently closed. Jekyll and Hyde opened at 91 Seventh Avenue South, near Barrow Street, in 1991, opening a handful of homes for its poison-themed cocktails across the country, including a second location in Manhattan that was four-floors tall. (It relocated to Times Square in 2012 and closed in 2015.) The West Village original was the last outpost standing.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s will soon be a thing

The famed French restaurateur Daniel Boulud will be taking over the Blue Box Cafe, a located within Tiffany and Co. in Midtown East, when the store reopens on April 28. (The cafe, open since 2017, closed in 2019 due to renovations.) The menu, which previously featured club sandwiches and avocado toast, will now serve “elevated contemporary American cuisine with the touch of a French chef,” Boulud says: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” lunch, afternoon tea, and an all-day menu, which includes early dinner. Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Beth Landman, contributor

An East Village chai shop is expanding

Kolkata Chai Co., an East Village cafe spreading the gospel of masala chai, is expanding. The business, started by brothers Ani and Ayan Sanyal in 2019, is opening a second location at 60 Kenmare Street, near Mott Street, in Nolita, a spokesperson for the cafe tells Eater. The Sanyals will continue to sell their chai, brewed from Assam tea with cardamom, fresh ginger, and whole or oat milk, and other drinks, but the menu now lists more foods, like paratha rolls with scrambled egg and chai-flavored soft serve.

The Mermaid Inn will return to the Upper West Side

Manhattan’s popular seafood restaurant chain the Mermaid Inn will return to the Upper West Side this year. The restaurant has outposts in Chelsea, Greenwich Village, and Times Square; it operated a location on the Upper West Side at 570 Amsterdam Avenue, near West 88th Street, until late last year, when it closed over uncertainty about the landlord’s plans for the building. The new restaurant will open at 335 Columbus Avenue, at West 76th Street, later this year, the New York Post reports