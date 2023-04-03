The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

April 3

Chongqing chicken at Chi

This isn’t a dish I typically order because it’s often one-note and too hot, but the Chongqing chicken ($26) ended up on my table when I went to Chi recently, the sibling restaurant to Spy C Cuisine in Forest Hills from anesthesiologist Dr. Thomas Lo and chef Tom Lei. I loved it for its presentation and subtle heat that didn’t dominate the other plates. Overall, the place is pleasantly surprising, packing the house with its sophisticated presentation of regional Chinese dishes for competitive prices. It’s not cheap, but on par with other ambitious Chinese spots, you can grab an entree, appetizer, and drink for $50 or $60. 492 Ninth Avenue, near West 38th Street, Midtown West — Melissa McCart, editor

Guru hingal at Village Cafe

TikTok is often criticized for blowing up restaurants, a strange turn of phrase that can often be interpreted literally because once the crowds descend, your favorite neighborhood spot may as well not exist. Once in a while, though, the app reminds me that it’s not all bad, turning up an old-school gem outside of the usual neighborhoods. It’s how a friend and I ended up at Village Cafe last week. The Azerbaijani restaurant feels like a tiny home set up in the parking lot of a Midwood liquor store: Step inside, and you almost have to duck under the sloped ceilings. Never mind the decor, or the Russian music videos playing on a wide-screen television in the back, because exceptional grilled meats await. We tried the lulya kebabs, an Azerbaijani version of kofte that’s wrapped in something like lavash. They’re among the top meats I’ve had this year, but even better was the plate of wide, flat noodles and ground lamb known as guru hingal ($12). The swirl of herbs, meat, and carbs was perfect on a cold night with a long walk back to the subway. 1968 Coney Island Avenue, between Quentin Road and Avenue P, Midwood — Luke Fortney, reporter

Pork and broccoli rabe at G. Esposito & Sons

After receiving a tip that G. Esposito & Sons would be closing in Carroll Gardens after a century, I headed over to the neighborhood sandwich spot to get a last taste. Though the butcher shop sells more than just pork, it felt only right to get a sandwich that pays homage to the name. I went for the pork and broccoli rabe ($16), which had so much meat stuffed in it that it kept me going through the whole day. Get a taste for yourself before it closes on April 10. 357 Court Street, between President and Union streets, Carroll Gardens — Emma Orlow, reporter

Kampachi sashimi at Japonica

Before izakaya and $500 sushi omakase were popular in the city, there was Japonica. Founded in 1978, it was a primary sushi destination in the last century and remains a local favorite. Kampachi, also known as amberjack, is a fish something like hamachi, only darker and more strongly flavored. Here it’s delightfully fanned out on the plate as an appetizer ($20). The flavor may be modified by dipping the swatches in soy sauce, or coating them in the hot paste or chopped scallions cradled in a shiso leaf. I prefer them plain, and the flavor of the fish is sweet and almost meaty. 90 University Place, between 12th and 13th streets, Greenwich Village — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Whole lobster pasta at Bad Roman

I’m not usually one to go for big-ticket, gimmicky items on a dinner menu, but I couldn’t resist the two-pound whole lobster Calabrian pasta ($95) at Bad Roman. I was there with a large enough group to justify the price tag, and the resounding take afterward was that it was one of our favorite dishes of the night. The dish is presented with the lobster split in half, and there’s plenty of lightly spicy pasta to go around. (Those willing to get their hands dirty will enjoy digging through the claws and tail for tender lobster meat.) It’s truly an ideal group dinner dish and makes a lasting impression. Other standouts we loved from our meal: the garlic babka, ’roni cups with ranch, and tiramisu ice cream cake — fun shareable dishes that made the crowded, buzzy restaurant feel like even more of a party. 10 Columbus Circle, between West 58th and 59th streets, Columbus Circle — Stephanie Wu, editor-in-chief

Mushroom momos at Lhasa

I recently met up with a friend in Washington Square around iftar time, and after I broke my fast we decided to head somewhere nearby for a more substantial meal. We let my stomach lead the way, and I’d been craving momos. Jackson Heights usually comes to mind as the place to get them, so I was delighted to discover that Tibetan restaurant Lhasa has a location in the East Village. We tried the vegetable combo momos, which included mushroom, potato, and chive, but had to order a second plate of just the standout mushroom ones ($12). I’d never had momos with this filling before: They were earthy and soft with a nice, meaty bite. 177 First Avenue, at 11th Street, East Village — Nadia Q. Ahmad, copy editor