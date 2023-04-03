Superiority Burger Is Finally Back Open

Superiority Burger, the acclaimed East Village vegan restaurant that closed in 2021, has returned. The restaurant reopened on Saturday night in the former home of longstanding Ukrainian diner Odessa, at 119 Avenue A, near East 7th Street, on Saturday night, after a year and a half of teasing the comeback over social media. EV Grieve has the first look at the new menu, which includes Superiority burgers, collard green sandwiches, burnt broccoli salads, and plenty of desserts. Opening hours are Thursday to Monday, 5 p.m. to midnight, for now, with breakfast and lunch menus to come later. No reservations.

A sober speakeasy arrives in the East Village

Cafe Joah, a Korean cafe that opened in the East Village last summer, is running a “sober speakeasy” while the team awaits their liquor license. The bar, called Fat Tiger, has been pouring neat glasses of booze-free spirits and riffs on the Negroni and Old Fashioned made without alcohol since March 24. (Drinks are $8 to $14.) It’s open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, from 5 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Charles Pan-Fried Chicken now open at new location

Charles Pan-Fried Chicken is now open at its new location in Harlem at 1325 Fifth Avenue, between East 111th and 112th streets, the Curious Uptowner reports. The historic restaurant, which started as a sidewalk barbecue stand in the neighborhood, has spawned a handful of takeout shops across Manhattan, where the chef Charles Gabriel and his disciples fry their chicken in massive cast iron skillets. The next location is planned for 439 W 125th Street, between Morningside and Amsterdam avenues, in West Harlem.

Madison Square Garden hit with class-action lawsuit

Madison Square Garden, the Manhattan stadium accused of using facial recognition technology to kick out CEO James Dolan’s personal enemies, has been hit with a class-action lawsuit for allegedly violating the privacy of its fans. The suit, filed last week in Manhattan Supreme Court, could cover the millions of people who have attended events at Madison Square Garden and sister venues since July 9, 2021, when the city’s biometric protection law went into effect, according to the New York Post.