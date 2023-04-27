Taqueria Ramírez Is Taking Over a New Kitchen to Make Burgers

Taqueria Ramírez, the Greenpoint spot, considered to serve some of the city’s top tacos, is expanding. Co-owners Tania Apolinar and Giovanni Cervantes will now also oversee the kitchen at the nearby bar the Mallard Drake, only instead of more tacos, they’re turning their attention to burgers, Greenpointers reports. Out of the bar, they’ll sell a meat and vegetarian-friendly burger adaptation of their al pastor tacos, with patties outfitted with the requisite pineapple. The Mallard Drake opened in February from the team behind dive Safehouse just a few blocks away. Back Alley Bread had been doing a residency out of the Mallard Drake kitchen space, but has since left to open its own standalone bakery in Bed-Stuy. Taqueria Ramírez will be available at the Mallard Drake on Friday at 7 p.m. (until sold-out). The following week, they will be available daily from 5 to 11 p.m. (cash only), the publication reports.

James Beard-winning chef Sean Sherman is coming to NYC

The chef behind the Twin Cities restaurant Owamni and advocate for Indigenous cooking is heading to New York in May. Sherman, who most recently won in the Best New Restaurant category in 2022, will be in residence at the James Beard Foundation’s new Market 57 food hall, from May 7 through May 11. Tickets to the Platform by JBF events are live.



Ignacio Mattos's tasting menu spot isn’t happening, after all

Ignacio Mattos has scrapped plans for Amado, a restaurant with a seafood focus and underwater interior design theme, that was slated to open soon inside the Nine Orchard Hotel. Back in December, the Wall Street Journal exalted the forthcoming project as Mattos’s “first fine dining restaurant.” A representative for Mattos stated that the team has decided to “recommit to the success of Corner Bar,” the well-reviewed Nine Orchard property’s lobby restaurant, and will use the former Amado space as additional seating, with the potential for the menu at Dining Room at Corner Bar, as they’re now referring to it, to have select dishes that are distinct from the main room.

A new bakery is headed to Olly Olly Market

Chelsea food hall Olly Olly Market has added JM Bakery, “a combination of classic French Pastry with whispers of Asian influence and American nostalgia,” per a representative. It comes from chef Jiho Kim who also runs DDOBAR by Joomak NYC, an offshoot of the Michelin-starred Joomak Banjum, out of the market.