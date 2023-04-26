Cervo’s and Hart’s Team Has a New Manhattan Restaurant in the Works

The team behind hot spots Hart’s, Cervo’s, and the Fly signed a lease at 252 Broome Street, between Ludlow and Orchard streets, on the Lower East Side: The new restaurant’s name, menu, and concept are still in the works. Co-owner Nialls Fallon tells Eater that he’ll lead the sister to Cervo’s with his partners Nick Perkins and Leah Campbell, also behind the group’s restaurants. The other partners include Cervo’s chef Aaron Crowder and wine and service director Taylor Ward. Hart’s first opened in 2016 in Bed-Stuy, followed by Cervo’s on the Lower East Side in 2017, and later the Fly in Clinton Hill in 2019. Last year, the restaurateurs also launched their own line of tinned fish. The Broome Street space was previously home to cocktail bar Sally Can Wait, which closed in December 2022.

The Corona Plaza Market serves some of the city’s best street food

The New York Times reports on Corona Plaza Market, which has been at the center of the conversation of street vendor rights. In addition to some 46 options for Latin American food, the vendors formed La Asociación de Vendedores Ambulantes de Corona Plaza last year to allow them to run the space independently — rare in NYC. As the publication notes, even so, vendors here are at the whim of law enforcement.

Bon Appétit’s editor-in-chief is resigning

Dawn Davis, the national food publication’s head editor is leaving Bon Appétit to return to the publishing house Simon & Schuster, the New York Times reports. Davis joined the magazine in 2020, following the brand’s public reckoning and ousting of her predecessor, Adam Rapoport.

A fundraiser for mutual aid with Brooklyn restaurants

Organization Neighbors Together has tapped Brooklyn restaurants like Gage & Tollner, Buttermilk Channel, Ursula, Oxalis, and Victor, for a chef’s tasting fundraiser held at the Brooklyn Museum. Tickets to the May 17 event are available online and proceeds go to support Neighbors Together’s cafe, which services low-income New Yorkers.