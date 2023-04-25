Superiority Burger’s Late-Night Menu Was Good While It Lasted

If you didn’t make it to try Superiority Burger’s late-night menu this past weekend, you missed it. Owner Brooks Headley is putting the diner’s late-night hours — which extended service from midnight until 2 a.m. — on ice for now, as the restaurant focuses on serving the hundreds of customers who visit the restaurant each day during normal hours. The first late night was Thursday, after Headley announced on social media that the restaurant would serve a separate menu for takeout and self-seating after midnight. It was a quiet start, with less than a dozen customers in the restaurant at the time, but Friday saw lines out the door for cups of chili, coleslaw with caraway seeds, pastries that didn’t sell during dinner, and “late-night burgers” (like the normal burger, minus the lettuce, and a dollar cheaper). Late-night service may return down the road, Headley says.

NYC’s Open Streets program returns for the season

Open Streets is back for the season. The popular program, which blocks off designated streets to traffic for use by restaurants and locals during the spring and summer months, now includes around 160 locations across the city, including 25 newcomers this year. New applicants this year include stretches of 136th Street in Queens and Troutman Street in Brooklyn, Gothamist reports. Find the full list here. Local groups can submit applications to add new streets to the program through the Department of Transportation website.

Will fancy chefs bring people back to the office?

Can fancy chefs save New York real estate? Companies like the Saudi-backed Olayan Group and Hudson Yards’s Tishman Speyer seem to think so, as they tap high-profile chefs like Gabriel Kreuther, David Burke, Daniel Boulud, and others to open restaurants in high-end office towers — the latest bid to lure workers back to the office after three years of working from home. Can it work? “You could have 10 Michelin stars in your building,” one broker told the New York Post, “but they won’t fill all the offices being put up for sublease.”

A lesbian pop-up bar is headed to Williamsburg

Grotto, a traveling cocktail bar catering to queer and lesbian New Yorkers, is headed to Talea Beer Co. in Brooklyn next month, Time Out reports. The pop-up, which recently wrapped up a residency at the Ludlow House social club on the Lower East Side, will host two events at Talea each week, with singles nights and other events on the calendar. The residency runs from May 21 to June 21 at the brewery’s taprooms in Williamsburg and Cobble Hill. Reservations for the first two weeks are available online.