Manhattan’s Top Taco Chain Is Opening a New Location

Manhattan’s top taqueria chain is on the move: Los Tacos No. 1, known for its no-seat, open-air dining rooms and swirling spits of al pastor, has signed a lease on a location in the Financial District, at 20 Broad Street, between Exchange Place and Wall Street, What Now NY reports. The popular chain started with a single location in Chelsea Market in 2013. It currently operates five locations in Manhattan. There’s no opening date for the new location. Eater has contacted Los Tacos No. 1 for more information.

An acclaimed Palestinian restaurant is headed to in Manhattan

Construction is underway at the new East Village location of Ayat, a small chain of Palestinian restaurants whose first location is in Bay Ridge. Eater previously reported that owner Abdul Elenani was taking over the former home of Zum Schneider, a German restaurant that operated at 107 Loisaida Avenue, on the corner of Avenue C, for two decades. He now says Ayat’s fourth location is on track to open this summer. A fifth outpost, in Williamsburg, opens later this year.

A Connecticut bagel pop-up arrives in Manhattan

Pop-Up Bagels, a Connecticut bagel shop backed by Paul Rudd, has touched down in Greenwich Village. The new shop, at 177 Thompson Street, between Bleecker and West Houston streets, joins others in Wellesley (Massachusetts) and Westport, Redding, and Greenwich (Connecticut). Bagels have to be purchased in advance for pick-up from the shop on Saturdays. A dozen bagels and two tubs of cream cheese costs $42 with optional add-ons like roe, lox, and whitefish salad.

The Braised Shop leaves the East Village for now

The Braised Shop, a slip of a spot with many fans of its lu wei and other Taiwanese treats, is leaving the East Village after five years, EV Grieve reports. The restaurant announced the closure in a post on Instagram over the weekend, teasing that a comeback may be in the works. “We are proud to have introduced more Taiwanese cuisine to this community,” the post reads. “This is NOT a goodbye.” The last day was April 23.