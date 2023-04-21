Brooklyn Breakfast Favorite Egg Is Back and Littler Than Ever

Egg, a breakfast favorite in Williamsburg for 15 years, closed at the height of the pandemic, a decision that owner George Weld attributed at the time to finances and the safety of his staff. Over two years later, the restaurant, now run by Evan Hanczor, its longtime chef, returns today under the name Little Egg, at 657 Washington Avenue, near Saint Marks Avenue, on the border of Crown and Prospect Heights in Brooklyn. Two hours after opening on Friday, a small crowd packed into its dining room — and two chairs out front — for a taste of pancakes, eggs Rothko, and other hits from the original, now joined by newer inventions, like katsu sandwiches and tahini salads. Pastries come from the baker Tanya Bush, who co-founded the independent magazine Cake Zine. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Friday to Monday.

A new play based on Anthony Bourdain heads to Soho

A new play inspired by the late Anthony Bourdain will roll out in Soho with an eight-show run starting on May 5. Last Room promises to “help unravel the mystery of Bourdain’s life” through the psychological exploration of a character based on him, a two-actor show based in a hotel room. The play incorporates live music and video projection in a “meditation on the meaning of home, the joy and loneliness of travel, and the conflicts between fantasy and reality,” says the website.

The dining loyalty reward era has arrived

As Blackbird gears up, a new loyalty program, Bilt Dining, blasts off. Here’s how it works: Every dollar equals five points if it’s spent at one of 1,300 participating NYC restaurants — places like Torrisi, Lure Fishbar, Il Buco, and Lilia. It piggybacks off its current loyalty program, Bilt Rewards, which offers one-for-one points on any credit card spending that can be applied toward flights, hotels, shopping, fitness, and other purchases. Unlike other reward programs, this one offers and option to funnel points toward the down payment of a home.

A Wayan sibling opens Monday

Cedric and Ochi Vongerichten, the owners of Nolita’s Wayan, will open Ma-Dé on Monday, April 24, a 25-seat blonde slip of a restaurant: It’s two doors down from Wayan at 22 Spring Street, between Elizabeth and Mott streets. The menu highlights seafood and vegetable in dishes like fava bean dumplings with ginger and pea shoots; a white asparagus salad; fluke crudo; lobster dumplings; and an assorted seafood special with lemongrass-makrut lime rice. The expansion comes three years after the opening of Wayan, Cedric Vongerichten’s first solo project separate from his father Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s restaurant empire.