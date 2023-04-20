A Restaurant From a Pujol Alum Is Set to Debut at a New Dog-Friendly Hotel

Penny, a new dog-friendly hotel, where it's free to bring your furry pals, is currently open. In May, the hotel, from Sydell Group, the team behind the Freehand, Nomad, and the LINE hotels, will add a rooftop bar and restaurant, ElNico serving “imaginative Mexican food,” per a representative. ElNico is led by Fer Serrano (an alum of Pujol and Cosme), with drinks by Leo Robitschek (NoMad Bar, Eleven Madison Park), featuring views of the Brooklyn and Manhattan skylines. Penny is located 288 N. Eighth Street, near Meeker Avenue, in Williamsburg.

Eleven Madison Park is launching a weekend bakery pop-up

Even one of the richest restaurants in the country is attempting to cash in on the bakery pop-up fray, and in the process, perhaps attempting to appeal more to everyday diners. Will it work or be just for finance bros in the area? Starting April 29, through the month of May, executive pastry chef Laura Cronin will be selling to-go croissants — all vegan, in keeping with the restaurant’s relaunched theme. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. three plant-based croissants (plain, chocolate sesame, and strawberry rhubarb, $5-$7 each) as well as coffee, will be sold from the exterior of the restaurant.

Jupiter expands with a terrace for frozen drinks

The team behind King has added a new Rockefeller Center indoor rink zone with a separate menu you can only order there. The separate, new Jupiter menu — led by the restaurant’s new executive chef Lucy Gibson — includes frozen granita cocktails, as well as small dishes like handheld pizzas and fritto misto.

An unusual New Orleans-inspired temaki spot is opening in Greenpoint

Kelseay Dukae, born and raised in New Orleans, is taking her Big Easy pop-up to Brooklyn. Dukae signed for a lease on a restaurant for Kinoko, located at 179 Meserole Avenue, at Newel Street, set to open this June. The menu combines Asian, Cajun, and Creole flavors in dishes like gumbo soup dumplings, crawfish rangoons, and temaki like fried gulf shrimp temaki with a remoulade sauce, plus lots of dishes with mushrooms. Wine and sake will be for sale, and come fall she hopes to add gumbo ramen to the roster.