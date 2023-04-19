 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Disco Party Serving Dance Floor Spaghetti Is Headed for Manhattan

Plus, a wine bar from Roberta’s alums is coming to Greenpoint — and more intel

by Emma Orlow
The interior of Georgia Room, a lounge inside the Freehand Hotel, with a disco ball that hangs at center.
Georgia Room is hosting a spaghetti-themed disco party in April.
Georgia Room

If you had dancing while holding a bowl full of spaghetti on your bucket list for the year, we have some good news. Georgia Room, an influencer-heavy party spot from the same team behind scene-y nightlife venues Jac’s on Bond and Ray’s Bar, is throwing a “spaghetti disco” on April 27. The lounge’s chef will pass out bowls of dancefloor spaghetti (gluten-free and vegan substitutions are available), while DJs spin disco tunes to boogie to. It’s all going down at the mezzanine level of Manhattan’s Freehand Hotel, starting at 8 p.m. until late. Tickets for entry are $25 per person and can be purchased online.

A wine bar from Roberta’s alums is coming to Greenpoint

Lise & Vito is set to open at 126A Nassau Avenue, near McGuinness Boulevard, from co-owner Brittany Myrick and her partners, who are alums of the bar and restaurant at Roberta’s. The Greenpoint wine spot, which is targeting a May opening date, will offer wine by the glass and bottle, with a full bar for cocktails, as well as beer and non-alcoholic options. There will be bar snacks for food, and the space will regularly host pop-ups, according to Myrick.

A Brooklyn seafood chain is accused of scamming its investors (again)

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s fraud unit is investigating claims that BK Lobster, a lobster roll chain, scammed its investors, the City reports. The chain has been at the core of four New York lawsuits in 2023 alone and 14 in total, according to the publication.

A taco truck was apparently stolen in Brooklyn

A taco truck that’s been parked at 18th Ward, a brewery in East Williamsburg, since 2019 was allegedly stolen on April 18. Its owners, the Gomez family, are fundraising to replace it; if the truck is recovered, funds will be donated to local food banks, the post reads.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

Filed under:

The Original Morgenstern’s Is Now a Dairy-Free Soft-Serve Shop With Paid Memberships

By Luke Fortney

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Big Wong, a Decades-Old Chinatown Restaurant, Opens Yet Another Location

By Luke Fortney

The Hottest Pop-Ups in NYC Right Now

By Emma Orlow

A Queens Restaurant With Ube Waffles and Korean Chicken Wings — And More Openings

By Emma Orlow

Filed under:

A Favorite in Brooklyn’s Craft Beer Scene to Open a Rooftop Pizzeria

By Emma Orlow

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world