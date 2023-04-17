Big Wong, a Decades-Old Chinatown Restaurant, Opens Yet Another Location

Chinatown’s Big Wong restaurant may be headed to a neighborhood near you: The popular Cantonese restaurant, open on Mott Street since 1978, and more recently in Williamsburg, has opened yet another location, this time at 683 Ninth Avenue, at West 47th Street, in Hell’s Kitchen. Images of the new storefront with an illuminated “open” sign surfaced on Google earlier this month. (Eater has a call out to confirm its opening date.) Much of the interior has been left over from the space’s previous tenant, an outpost of the Chinese restaurant chain Tipsy Shanghai, which opened here last fall. Big Wong opened an offshoot restaurant in Williamsburg in February — its first expansion in more than four decades.

Manhattan has a new home for late-night dim sum

The late-night dining wave won’t let up. In addition to places like Dim Sum Palace (open until 4 a.m.), the new Superiority Burger (at least midnight), and outer space-themed Three Hot Pot & BBQ (midnight), Soho stalwart Lure has joined the ranks, trotting out dinner until 11 p.m., Monday to Wednesday, and until midnight, Thursday to Saturday. The whole menu is available. In addition, dim sum will be served after 10 p.m. which includes a late-night only pupu platter, with a sample of each style of dim sum, for $30 from chef Preston Clark.

A trendy Los Angeles pizzeria is coming to town

Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, the owners of Los Angeles pizza institution Jon & Vinny’s, are coming to New York City this summer as part of an international pop-up series with Gozney, a home pizza oven company. The “secret” event is in Brooklyn, but the exact location isn’t revealed to ticket holders until a week ahead of time. Tickets, on sale as of April 17, include a multi-course dining experience with wine pairings for $75.

What’s going on at Delmonico’s steakhouse?

One of Manhattan’s oldest restaurants appears to be getting a brand refresh. Delmonico’s, the Financial District steakhouse open since 1837 but currently closed due to a legal dispute over the rightful use of its name, has traded out its red awnings, which used to be marked with a capital letter “D” surrounded by a laurel. The logo has been swapped out for two yellow concentric squares, which closely resemble the branding used by the payment processing software Square.