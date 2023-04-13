A Favorite in Brooklyn’s Craft Beer Scene to Open a Rooftop Pizzeria

East Williamsburg taproom Grimm Artisinal Ales is adding a second-story rooftop pizzeria, Lala’s Brooklyn Apizza, set to open this spring. Lala’s will be a “fermentation-focused New Haven-inspired sourdough pizzeria” that focuses on the symbiotic relationship between beer and pizza: the house-milled malted wheat will be mixed in with the flour, and the sourdough will derive from the culture used in Grimm’s sour beers. In addition to pies out of a combo gas-and-wood-fired oven, expect pickled veggies, salads, and desserts, per its Instagram post. Grimm’s will serve wine at little-known sister winery, Physica. Grimm and Lala’s are located at 990 Metropolitan Avenue, near Catherine Street.

Baby’s All Right is adding a weekday salad pop-up

Starting May 1, nightlife venue Baby’s All Right will offer weekly salad pick-ups — think Sweetgreen, but with a more handcrafted feel — from Eden’s, popular with North Brooklyn residents. The residency, which began in 2021 at Greenpoint dive bar, Safehouse, will continue at its original location, alongside the launch at Baby’s, Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Place orders online.

Is Big Night opening in the West Village?

The Greenpoint dinner party essentials shop, which was first opened in 2021 by Katherine Lewin, is gaining a sibling. A West Village location is reportedly in the works, allegedly set to open this May, according to a since-deleted tweet. Eater has reached out to Big Night for more information.

A new bar from an owner of Katana Kitten

The New York Times has the scoop on Superbueno, a new bar from Ignacio Jimenez. Jimenez, an alum of shuttered restaurant and mezcaleria Saxon & Parole and Ghost Donkey has partnered with Greg Boehm, an owner of top cocktail destinations Katana Kitten and Mace. Expect drinks that play off of Mexican dishes like chile en nogada and esquites, as well as cocktails with green mango. Birria will also be served. Superbueno is set to open on April 21 at 13 First Avenue, at East First Street, in the East Village.