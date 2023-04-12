 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An overhead photograph of an assortment of dishes on a white marble countertop.
A spread of dishes from Greywind.
Evan Sung/Greywind

Dan Kluger’s Big New Restaurant Near Hudson Yards Opens Tonight

A farm-to-table revival with a bakery, chef’s counter, and cocktail bar

by Melissa McCart

Chef and owner of square-slice destination, Washington Squares in Greenwich Village, a side project to his restaurant Loring Place, Dan Kluger has been working on Greywind since 2021, a new restaurant at 451 10th Avenue, near 36th Street. When it opens on April 12, the restaurant near Hudson Yards will include a dining room with around 60 seats, a bakery that turns into a chef’s counter at night, and a cocktail bar.

Look for seasonal vegetables and rotisserie cooking at the restaurant with Caitlin Giamario, an alum of Boulud Sud and Loring Place, as executive chef. The menu lists Parker House rolls with ramp pesto and butter, and Cheez-Its with pimento cheese and pickled peppers among snacks, along with tilefish and trottole (a thick and twirly pasta) with duck ragu and chard for dinner. And yes, there’s a burger with rosemary potato chips — $28, and branded with a stylized letter G.

Carrot hummus in a shallow bowl. Evan Sung/Greywind
A burger and a side of fries and ketchup. Evan Sung/Greywind
A sundae with a side of toppings. Evan Sung/Greywind

The sundae at Greywind.

Adjacent to the restaurant is a bakery overseen by Jake Novick-Finder, formerly at Gramercy Tavern. He’s baking loaves of sourdough, focaccia, and milk bread, which are available for purchase alongside pastries, sandwiches, and salads. At night, the bakery transitions into an eight-seat chef’s counter. Later this season, the team will open a downstairs cocktail bar, called Spygold, focused on uncommon varietals and local spirits by food and beverage director, Chelsea Carrier, formerly of Zahav and Eleven Madison Park.

Baking was Kluger’s first culinary job, he says, and the chef looks forward to returning to the ovens with more experience. The chef’s counter is another return of sorts, having worked under Jean-Georges Vongerichten at ABC Kitchen in Flatiron where he helped nab a James Beard Award for best new restaurant in 2010. Think Hudson Valley farmhouse for the design, with a neutral interior and floor-to-ceiling windows, reinforcing the farm-to-table vibes of the restaurant. (Kluger emphasized seasonal produce in 2021 with Penny Bridge, a restaurant at the Jacx & Co food hall that he closed after 18 months.)

Greywind is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for now. The bakery and chef’s counter will open in May, with Spygold to follow later this year.

Jonathan Pilkington/Greywind
Jonathan Pilkington/Greywind
Johnathan Pilkington/Greywind

These Stunning Japanese Chocolate Bars Come From a Mother-Daughter Duo in Brooklyn

A.M. Intel

Ursula, a Breakfast Burrito Star, Has a New Home With Booze and Brunch

Sietsema's Picks

Two Great Neapolitan Pizzas Reign in Manhattan: Which Is Better?

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world