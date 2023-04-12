Dan Kluger’s Big New Restaurant Near Hudson Yards Opens Tonight

Chef and owner of square-slice destination, Washington Squares in Greenwich Village, a side project to his restaurant Loring Place, Dan Kluger has been working on Greywind since 2021, a new restaurant at 451 10th Avenue, near 36th Street. When it opens on April 12, the restaurant near Hudson Yards will include a dining room with around 60 seats, a bakery that turns into a chef’s counter at night, and a cocktail bar.

Look for seasonal vegetables and rotisserie cooking at the restaurant with Caitlin Giamario, an alum of Boulud Sud and Loring Place, as executive chef. The menu lists Parker House rolls with ramp pesto and butter, and Cheez-Its with pimento cheese and pickled peppers among snacks, along with tilefish and trottole (a thick and twirly pasta) with duck ragu and chard for dinner. And yes, there’s a burger with rosemary potato chips — $28, and branded with a stylized letter G.

Adjacent to the restaurant is a bakery overseen by Jake Novick-Finder, formerly at Gramercy Tavern. He’s baking loaves of sourdough, focaccia, and milk bread, which are available for purchase alongside pastries, sandwiches, and salads. At night, the bakery transitions into an eight-seat chef’s counter. Later this season, the team will open a downstairs cocktail bar, called Spygold, focused on uncommon varietals and local spirits by food and beverage director, Chelsea Carrier, formerly of Zahav and Eleven Madison Park.

Baking was Kluger’s first culinary job, he says, and the chef looks forward to returning to the ovens with more experience. The chef’s counter is another return of sorts, having worked under Jean-Georges Vongerichten at ABC Kitchen in Flatiron where he helped nab a James Beard Award for best new restaurant in 2010. Think Hudson Valley farmhouse for the design, with a neutral interior and floor-to-ceiling windows, reinforcing the farm-to-table vibes of the restaurant. (Kluger emphasized seasonal produce in 2021 with Penny Bridge, a restaurant at the Jacx & Co food hall that he closed after 18 months.)

Greywind is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for now. The bakery and chef’s counter will open in May, with Spygold to follow later this year.