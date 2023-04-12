 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ursula, a Breakfast Burrito Star, Has a New Home With Booze and Brunch

Plus, a popular Carroll Gardens Italian restaurant is expanding — and more intel

by Luke Fortney
The exterior of a restaurant with the words ursula written on the front
Ursula, known for its breakfast burritos, opens at a new address in Bed-Stuy today.
Clay Williams/Eater NY

Ursula, a Brooklyn restaurant known for its breakfast burritos and New Mexican fare, opens today, at its new home at 387 Nostrand Avenue, near Madison Street, in Bed-Stuy. The restaurant closed in Crown Heights in early April, where it has been operating for the last two years. New to the Bed-Stuy address is indoor seating, cocktails, and a larger menu with breakfast burritos, lavender-brined chicken sandwiches, and ground beef taquitos. On weekends, brunch brings blue corn pancakes and enchiladas with red or green chile to the menu. Opening hours are Wednesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A popular Carroll Gardens restaurant is expanding

Cafe Spaghetti, an Italian restaurant that brought crowds to Carroll Gardens side street when it opened last year, is preparing to expand. Owner Sal Lamboglia tells Grub Street that he’s opening a restaurant called Swoony’s at 215 Columbia Street, between Union and Sackett streets, sometime this summer. “It’s not going to be Italian,” Lamboglia says, but not much else seems to be decided about the new spot. Cafe Spaghetti opened last May, receiving a two-star review from the New York Times that same year.

A new-school luncheonette closes its doors

Brooklyn empanadas spot, Love, Nelly, changed its name to Butter & Scotch Luncheonette at the start of this year, a revival of sorts for a boozy bakery the team used to run in Crown Heights that closed during the pandemic. This week, the restaurant announced that the second coming of Butter & Scotch has closed, as well. March was the last month for the new-school luncheonette, which recently appeared in a feature story about modern lunch counters on Eater.

About those recipes on the subway...

Hell Gate has answers about those video recipes on subway cars that encourage us to make French toast out of storebought doughnuts and cowboy hats from marshmallows and Pringles. The “ads” are supplied by Outfront, a digital advertising company also responsible for ads in Times Square, and made by So Yummy, an online cooking brand with close to 10 million followers on Instagram. The videos aren’t ads, in that they aren’t selling anything, but they encourage viewers to stick around when actual advertisements appear.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

James Beard Award-Winning Dhamaka Is Scrapping Its Menu for Mostly New Dishes

By Melissa McCart

Filed under:

Blank Street, the Coffee Chain Backed by Millions in Venture Capital Funding, Is Unionizing

By Luke Fortney

A Sibling to Lure Fishbar Will Take Over a Former Todd English Hotel Restaurant

By Melissa McCart

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

2023 Is the Year of the Food Court Tasting Menu

By Luke Fortney

The Korean Corn Dog Craze Slows Its Roll in New York City — And More Closings

By Luke Fortney

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world