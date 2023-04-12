Ursula, a Breakfast Burrito Star, Has a New Home With Booze and Brunch

Ursula, a Brooklyn restaurant known for its breakfast burritos and New Mexican fare, opens today, at its new home at 387 Nostrand Avenue, near Madison Street, in Bed-Stuy. The restaurant closed in Crown Heights in early April, where it has been operating for the last two years. New to the Bed-Stuy address is indoor seating, cocktails, and a larger menu with breakfast burritos, lavender-brined chicken sandwiches, and ground beef taquitos. On weekends, brunch brings blue corn pancakes and enchiladas with red or green chile to the menu. Opening hours are Wednesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A popular Carroll Gardens restaurant is expanding

Cafe Spaghetti, an Italian restaurant that brought crowds to Carroll Gardens side street when it opened last year, is preparing to expand. Owner Sal Lamboglia tells Grub Street that he’s opening a restaurant called Swoony’s at 215 Columbia Street, between Union and Sackett streets, sometime this summer. “It’s not going to be Italian,” Lamboglia says, but not much else seems to be decided about the new spot. Cafe Spaghetti opened last May, receiving a two-star review from the New York Times that same year.

A new-school luncheonette closes its doors

Brooklyn empanadas spot, Love, Nelly, changed its name to Butter & Scotch Luncheonette at the start of this year, a revival of sorts for a boozy bakery the team used to run in Crown Heights that closed during the pandemic. This week, the restaurant announced that the second coming of Butter & Scotch has closed, as well. March was the last month for the new-school luncheonette, which recently appeared in a feature story about modern lunch counters on Eater.

About those recipes on the subway...

Hell Gate has answers about those video recipes on subway cars that encourage us to make French toast out of storebought doughnuts and cowboy hats from marshmallows and Pringles. The “ads” are supplied by Outfront, a digital advertising company also responsible for ads in Times Square, and made by So Yummy, an online cooking brand with close to 10 million followers on Instagram. The videos aren’t ads, in that they aren’t selling anything, but they encourage viewers to stick around when actual advertisements appear.