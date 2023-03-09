Michelin-Starred Cote Team Will Open a Fried Chicken Restaurant

Simon Kim and his team are opening Coqodaq, a new fried chicken restaurant in Flatiron. Kim’s Gracious Hospitality operates the luxe, Michelin-starred Manhattan Korean barbecue steakhouse Cote, and its subsequent Miami Cote outpost. Coqodaq, set to open later in 2023, will launch at 12 E. 22nd Street, near Broadway, in Flatiron, a block or so from Cote, a spokesperson tells Eater. It appears the trademark for the project’s name has been in the works since 2020. David Shim, executive chef and partner at Cote, appears to also be involved in the new venture, per an Instagram post. Seung Kyu Kim, currently the corporate chef for Cote, will be the executive chef for Coqodaq, per a representative.

The new fried chicken endeavor is separate from the restaurants Kim and his team have in the works at 550 Madison Avenue, between East 55th and East 56th streets, a partnership with a Saudi investment company, reported by Eater in January 2023. The larger project is set to occupy a three-story landmarked Midtown Manhattan building, previously the Sony office headquarters.

Kim, who grew up in Seoul and later moved to Long Island, got his start working at MGM Grand Hotel in Vegas, after booking a one-way flight, climbing his way up to run the Japanese restaurant, Shibuya. He subsequently worked at several Jean-George spots, before opening Piora, in 2013, where he won a Michelin star, per an Eater report. Cote was his second restaurant, which opened in 2017.