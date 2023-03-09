Acclaimed Angel’s Share Cocktail Bar Has Found a New Location

Following landlord disputes, the acclaimed cocktail bar Angel’s Share closed in March 2022. In the meantime, the bar had been hosting pop-ups at a satellite location in a Midtown hotel last summer, but now the bar is opening in a permanent new location. Angel’s Share is set to debut at 45 Grove Street, a block from Via Carota in the West Village, according to the New York Times. Erina Yoshida, the daughter of Tony Yoshida, who first opened Angel’s Share in 1993, will be the owner.

Toxic fumes alleged at a Brooklyn shuffleboard club

Toxic fumes were detected at the building that houses Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club two years ago, but Gothamist alleges that it was not widely communicated to customers. Concerns about the airborne presence of a cancer-causing chemical were first documented by the Department of Environmental Conservation in March 2021, according to the publication. Remediation began in February of this year. “They [DEC] determined that air conditions were not dangerous in a way that would prevent people from spending time inside the building at 514 Union St. during that process,” Royal Palms co-owner Jonathan Schnapp told Gothamist.

Dan Kluger bets on a Hudson Yards comeback

The James Beard Award-winning Dan Kluger (known for Loring Place) is set to open Greywind this spring at the property that’s seen better days. Greywind is opening at 451 10th Avenue in Hudson Yards, with “a seasonally-driven, vegetable-forward dining experience,” per a spokesperson. Adjacent to the restaurant there’s The Bakery at Greywind which will transition to a chef’s counter at night. A cocktail bar named Spygold, downstairs from the restaurant, will open later in the spring.

Here’s what’s replacing Ramona in Greenpoint

Ramona, a popular Greenpoint cocktail bar that closed at the tail end of 2022, will be replaced by Madeline’s, according to Greenpointers. The Franklin Street space is now in the hands of the owners of Manhattan’s Vig Bar.