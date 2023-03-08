NYC Tap Water Might Taste Different This Week

It’s likely you’re noticing NYC tap water tasting differently this week: As of Monday, the Department of Environmental Protection increased water coming from reservoirs in Westchester and Putnam counties, and different systems mean the potential for different tastes, officials told NBC News. The change in water systems is part of a plan to repair leaks in the Delaware aqueduct, and the system is shut down until March 19, according to the DEP.

Wylie Dufresne’s pizzeria opens next week

Wylie Dufresne, behind the acclaimed wd~50 and his follow-up Du’s Donuts, now both closed, is turning his attention to pizza. Dufresne is transitioning his pop-up into a permanent home, with the help of Gadi Peleg of Breads Bakery fame, according to Grub Street. Stretch Pizza opens March 17 at 331 Park Avenue South, near East 25th Street in Manhattan. Pies include a zucchini with smoked eggplant and tempura crumbles, mushroom with pumpernickel, and a ham-and-horseradish version.

Trad Room team has a new Brooklyn spot

Bed-Stuy neighborhood spot Trad Room is opening a sibling location in Gowanus called Cotra Izakaya. The forthcoming Japanese izakaya with a wood-fire oven is set to open at 451 Carroll Street, near Third Avenue, “soon” per its Instagram bio. Eater has reached out for more information.

A London coffee chain descends on NYC

London’s Watchhouse coffee is opening its first U.S. location in Manhattan at 660 Fifth Avenue, between West 52nd and 53rd streets, per Commercial Observer. Watchhouse started as a couple of specialty cafes in London, and then in 2019 got an infusion of funding to help the brand grow. By 2021, Eater reported six new coffee shops were in the works that year in London alone.