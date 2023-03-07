Los Angeles Import Sugarfish Heads to Brooklyn

Los Angeles import Sugarfish is opening its first Brooklyn location. Since touching down in New York City in 2016, the chain has expanded to four locations in Manhattan. Now, the team is heading for Williamsburg, at 157 Wythe Avenue, between North Sixth and Seventh streets, according to Greenpointers. The new location has a target opening month of May, in 1,700 square feet of space with 40 seats.

An all-day restaurant is opening at the Hotel Chelsea

Last year, Sunday Hospitality (Rule of Thirds, Sunday in Brooklyn) and partner Charles Seich, relaunched El Quijote restaurant, which first opened in the 1930s inside the Chelsea Hotel. Now the property will add a new all-day concept from the team. Cafe Chelsea will be a French American bistro, located in the former home of a bait and tackle shop.

James Beard nominated chef set to open a piri piri spot in a strip mall

Lita, is a new Portuguese restaurant, set to open in an Aberdeen, New Jersey strip mall: It comes from Neilly Robinson and Chef David Viana, behind Heirloom Kitchen. Viana was nominated in 2018 for a James Beard Award for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic, and the menu pulls from his first-generation heritage with dishes from his grandmother like oxtail fideo and piri piri chicken, with paella. The cocktail menu will be led by Ricardo Rodriguez, an alum of the Miami Broken Shaker. It’s targeting a spring 2023 opening.

Unregular Pizza is eyeing a bakery

Union Square’s offbeat Unregular Pizza is expanding with Unregular Forno, a neighboring bakery. It’s set to open at 124 Fourth Avenue, near East 12th Street, according to WhatNowNY. They’ve applied for a liquor license.