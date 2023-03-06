 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Banchan, Bhutanese food, and bean-and-cheeses

by Eater Staff
Kaya butter toast at Kopitiam.
Kristen Kornbluth/Eater NY

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes, and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

March 6

Banchan by Sunny banchan.
Emma Orlow/Eater NY

Banchan at Marlow & Sons

Sunny Lee’s roving pop-up Banchan by Sunny is one of my favorites to keep track of for my guide, and this week I finally got to stop by her latest set-up. This time, held at Marlow & Sons, alongside its chef Ryoko Yoshida, we ordered the sundubu jjigae (with oxtail and clams), japchae noodles, a mushroom salad with sesame jang, mochi cake, and, needless to say, banchan. The namesake banchan offerings ($30) included kabocha squash bokkeum, lotus root jorim, Korean potato salad, eggplant namul, a play on giardiniera, and a ginger-pear napa cabbage kimchi — a vegetarian-friendly landscape of textural delights. 81 Broadway, near Berry Street, Williamsburg — Emma Orlow, reporter

An overhead photograph of a bean and cheese taco in aluminum foil.
A takeout taco from Yellow Rose.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Bean and cheese taco at Yellow Rose

Is there any better sight than a sea of beans and cheese overflowing from the city’s best flour tortilla onto a wad of aluminum foil and, ope, your blue puffer jacket? Actually, yes! Throw on that plastic cup of seedy salsa that comes on the side, and the scene is complete. Even two years after opening, it’s safe to say there still isn’t anything in the city like the Tex Mex tacos at Yellow Rose. Stewed fillings like barbacoa, chicken in salsa verde, fried potatoes, and more are heaped onto tortillas, but in my experience, the simple bean and cheese is best, with the added benefit of being the cheapest ($4). 102 Third Avenue, East 13th Street, East Village — Luke Fortney, reporter

Green chiles on a plate smeared with yellow cheese.
Ema datshi from Zhego.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Ema datshi at Zhego

New York City is sadly deficient in restaurants from Bhutan, a country in the high eastern Himalayas sandwiched between China and India. It probably has the spiciest food in the world, with chiles of several sorts used in profusion, treated as vegetables rather than flavorings. Our newest Bhutanese restaurant is Zhego, from restaurateurs Tobden Jamphel and Sonan Tshering Singye. The national dish is ema datshi ($10.49), a plate of lightly cooked green chiles, seeds intact, swamped with cheese sauce. The dish is served with a cooling and colorful combination of white and red rice, and washing the dish down with the butter tea called suja helps, too. 31-04 61st Street, at 31st Avenue, Woodside — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

A man holds a takeout container of kebabs in Jersey City.
A co-owner of Taste of Mazar, a newish food truck in Jersey City.
Melissa McCart/Eater NY

Chicken and ribeye at Taste of Mazar

Okay, so I’m writing about a halal truck: much like the New York pizza slice, the best ones might be right in front of you — or, in my case, down the street from my apartment. Afghan kebab truck, Taste of Mazar rolled out in December in Jersey City, from a pair of cousins, Dave, raised in Queens after his folks moved from Afghanistan in 1981; and Kabir, David’s brother-in-law who was evacuated from Afghanistan with his family two years ago. The families pooled their savings to open this food truck. Choose from lamb over pulau with salad, a ribeye sandwich, or grilled chicken over rice ($12). I ordered the zippy mixed kebab ($18), hold the sauces, and rice studded with walnuts and raisins. 807 Summit Avenue, near Carlton Avenue, Jersey City — Melissa McCart, editor

Kaya butter toast at Kopitiam

On a recent visit, I went for the kaya butter toast ($7.50) at the Lower East Side all-day Malaysian cafe, Kopitiam. It was my first time trying it; I loved how the sweet kaya jam plays perfectly with the butter also slathered on the thick toast. It’s the perfect pregame for the rest of your meal there. 151 E. Broadway, near Rutgers Street, Lower East Side — Kristen Kornbluth, social media manager

