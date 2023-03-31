A Brooklyn Shake Shack Has a ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Themed Menu This Weekend

Ahead of the debut of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on April 5, the Dumbo location of Shake Shack is collaborating on limited-offer, themed menu items. From today, Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, there will be a “Gold Star Shake” (peach-and-strawberry frozen custard with blue sprinkles and dried star fruit, $6.79), alongside a mushroom portobello burger with muenster, fontina, and Parmesan cheese, with Calabrian chile-tomato sauce, and pepperoni ($9.99). There are free giveaways for the first 100 guests each day.

Taiwan’s president visited Win Son Bakery this week

Tsai Ing-wen, the president of Taiwan, visited Win Son Bakery and its neighbor Yun Hai Shop, on her visit to New York. Ing-wen ordered the fan tuan, a mochi donut, and the bolo, among other items, according to the Win Son Bakery Instagram post.

An East Village deli is seeing more customers because of Rihanna

Rihanna used Star Food Mart & Deli, on Avenue C and Fourth Street, as the site for a photo shoot in Paper Magazine in 2017, the EV Grieve reports. Now, apparently, it’s become a hot spot for streetwear events.

The Indonesian Food Bazaar is back this weekend

The monthly food festival has returned to the Parish house of St. James Episcopal Church. It’s all going down on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8407 Broadway, at St. James Avenue, in Elmhurst, Queens.