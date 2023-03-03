NYC’s Oldest Cheese Shop Is Moving to New Jersey

The 130-year-old Alleva Dairy cheese shop, New York City’s oldest, closed this week. Originally, the Little Italy institution had announced a March 5 shutdown, but the New York Post reports that owner Karen King decided to call it early, and has announced plans to relocate Alleva to New Jersey. Prior to the closure, the cheese shop had accrued months of unpaid rent during the pandemic and had set up a GoFundMe to help with costs. The new location will be located in a 3,700-square-foot store at 9 Polito Avenue, in Lyndhurst, King told the Post.

Danny Meyer is investing in SevenRooms

You may have heard Resy won the reservation wars in NYC (at least right now). Danny Meyer’s private equity firm now has a stake in the reservation platform SevenRooms, which is considered to be “less consumer-facing and often used by bigger hospitality groups that want more data on their customers,” per an Eater report. As Restaurant Business Online reports, Meyer was an early investor in OpenTable, but later flipped his restaurants to be on Resy. Will SevenRooms be next?

Talea taproom is opening its first Manhattan location

Following the success of its Williamsburg taproom which first opened in 2021, women-owned brewery Talea subsequently opened a location in Cobble Hill in 2022. Now, a new location is in the works at the West Village at 102 Christopher Street, near Bleecker Street — the team’s first in Manhattan, according to WhatNowNY. A spokesperson for Talea says that the new West Village operation is slated for a fall 2023 opening.

Queens restaurant month has started

More than 185 Queens restaurants are participating in a borough-wide food relief program coordinated by the nonprofit restaurant association, Queens Together. A $25-plus donation grants a dining pass valued at the donated amount. The passes can be used towards discounted bills — between 10 and 20 percent off the total bill — at participating restaurants. Get discounted meals including the Isan Thai duck larb at Zaab Zaab in Elmhurst; Caribbean beef curry at the Nest in Richmond Hill, Mexican tamales at Evelia’s in Corona, and West African beef stew at Nneji in Astoria during the month of March. 100 percent of the donations will fund meals and groceries for in-need Queens families. — Caroline Shin, contributor