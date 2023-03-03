Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.

Below, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant closures, including a Brooklyn pizzeria that was a Carroll Gardens staple, an East Village live music venue with borscht martinis, and the city’s oldest cheese shop. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at ny@eater.com. This post will be updated regularly

March 3

Carroll Gardens: Sal’s Pizzeria, a Carroll Gardens fixture for over 50 years, closed on February 26 — one week after pizza institution Lenny’s Pizzeria ended its 70-year run in Bensonhurst. Sal’s informed customers of the decision with a note on its door, Brooklyn Magazine reports. Sal’s and its next-door restaurant, Mama Maria’s ,were run by John Esposito, whose parents oversaw the pizzeria starting in 1970. According to the publication, Mama Maria’s has since closed, and is becoming a doctor’s office.

East Village: It’s the end of the line for the East Village’s Anyway Cafe, EV Grieve reports. The “cafe,” really more of a music venue and vodka bar, was one of the last remaining restaurants in lower Manhattan to host live performances nightly, and was known for its borscht martini. According to its website, it had been open in this location since 1995 and at one point had three outposts. The Manhattan business closed things out with a final night of music on February 27. Ex-employees are allegedly attempting to come to an agreement with the building’s landlord to potentially reopen something in the East Second Street space; otherwise, they are plotting a “likeminded” business to Anyway Cafe, per EV Grieve.

Hell’s Kitchen: The Hell’s Kitchen location fast-casual chain Chirping Chicken has closed. A tipster reports that the building’s sign has been removed and the interior has since been gutted. The restaurant is closed on delivery apps, its phone line has since been disconnected, and the location has been removed from the chain’s website.

Little Italy: Alleva Dairy, considered to be New York City’s oldest cheese shop, held its last day on March 1, following a 130-year-old tenure. Originally, owner Karen King had told the New York Post that the last day in operation was March 5, however, she closed the shop down earlier than planned this week and announced Alleva Dairy would be moving to New Jersey.