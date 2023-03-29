 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

James Beard Foundation Announces 2023 Finalists for New York City

The nominees include Atomix chef Junghyun Park and Bed-Stuy’s Dept of Culture

by Luke Fortney
A bowl of pepper soup glistens with fat in the sunlight beside a bottle of Red Stripe beer.
Bed Stuy’s Dept of Culture is a finalist in the best new restaurant category.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Two months after the James Beard Foundation announced its restaurant and chef award semifinalists for 2023, the organization is out with its list of finalists in categories ranging from best new restaurant to emerging chef. In New York City, multiple chefs and restaurants made the shortlist, including Junghyun Park of the Michelin-starred Atomix and Bed-Stuy’s Dept of Culture. The final winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.

This is the second year back for the awards, which remain a coveted industry nod for chefs and restaurant owners. The Foundation canceled its awards in 2020 and 2021 following a public reckoning that resulted in multiple chefs withdrawing from the nomination process. Last year, the organization conducted an internal audit in a bid to make the awards more equitable; new categories, including one recognizing bakeries, have been added to the mix, and the Foundation set a benchmark to have at least half of its committee members and judges be people of color in time for this year’s awards.

Here’s who made it to the finalist round in New York City and New York state:

Best New Restaurant

  • Dept of Culture

Outstanding Chef

  • Erik Ramirez, Llama Inn

Outstanding Wine and Beverage Program

  • Cote

Emerging Chef

  • Charlie Mitchell, Clover Hill

Best Chef: New York State

  • Nasim Alikhani, Sofreh
  • Mary Attea, the Musket Room
  • Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy
  • Shaina Loew-Banayan, Cafe Mutton (Hudson, New York)
  • Junghyun Park, Atomix

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2023.

