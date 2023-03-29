A New Laundromat With an Attached Bar Is Open in Brooklyn

New York laundromats can be stressful, between dodging to get the last free machine only to find out it's broken to arriving late for the wash cycle’s finish and finding your clean laundry left on the floor. New business Pearl Lee’s Washtub hopes to “ease the chore of laundry with libations” for Crown Heights neighbors. The Black-owned combination laundromat and bar debuted in the neighborhood this March from Theo DuPree, a former nurse. Laundrobars are unique for this area of Brooklyn, though Pearl Lee’s joins the trend with spots like Sunshine in Greenpoint with its pinball bar speakeasy, and Celsius in Williamsburg, which serves coffee. In addition to wine and beer, Pearl’s will also sell burgers and hot dogs. Currently, the Pearl Lee’s Instagram states that, for a limited time, free coffee is available to those doing their laundry there for the first time. Pearl Lee’s Washtub is located at 314 Rogers Avenue, near Montgomery Street.

New York institution Raoul’s has a new restaurant opening next week

Raoul’s, a Soho icon for nearly five decades, will open a new sibling restaurant, Revelie Luncheonette next week, according to its Instagram post. Located across the way at 179 Prince Street, near Thompson Street, it’s named after owner Karim Raoul’s daughters. Last summer, Raoul described the Revelie as “a 20- to 30-seat French American diner with a retro soda fountain counter as its focal point.”

A new sandwich shop with a cooperative model

Seal Soil Coop, a sandwich pop-up, has signed a lease for its first permanent location at 102 President Street, near Columbia Street, in Cobble Hill. Sea Soil comes from Gaby Gignoux-Wolfsohn and Noah Wolf, teachers, friends, and longtime hospitality workers, and will function as a cooperative, the team tells Eater. The team is targeting for a summer 2023 opening.

An upstate bar from a veteran of East Village dives

Ama Keates, who has been a bartender of East Village haunts like Sophie’s and Josie’s for over 15 years, has opened her own upstate bar alongside business partner Noah Blaichman. The Salt Box is now open in Kingston, New York outfitted with vintage trinkets throughout.

The tasting menus keep coming

Manhatta’s Justin Bogle, who joined the restaurant last fall after six years as chef de cuisine at Le Coucou, has launched a chef’s counter menu, a 10-course dinner with dishes like chawanmushi foie gras with white soy sauce and Sauternes. He tells Eater it’s a less-is-more approach (compared to his earlier cooking at Le Coucou and elsewhere) with three to four ingredients per course. Seats are at the counter that surrounds the kitchen and it’s a separate Resy reservation that’s $275 per diner. It’s the first return to a tasting menu after the restaurant went a la carte after the pandemic. — Melissa McCart, editor