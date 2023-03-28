A Vegan Burger Restaurant Backed by a Michelin-Starred Chef Is Calling It Quits

Lekka Burger, a vegan burger spot backed by Amanda Cohen, owner of Michelin-starred vegetarian restaurant Dirt Candy, will call it quits on March 29 after three years. The restaurant did not provide a reason for the closure, which was reported by Tribeca Citizen on Friday, but manager Jazz Mace tells the publication that the restaurant, “will be announcing some exciting news in the next month.” Lekka opened in November 2019, and Eater praised its burgers and shakes as peak “junk food” in an early review. A second location, at the Urbanspace food hall in Midtown East, remains open.

A popular deli ends a four-decade run

Star Lite Deli, a Times Square bodega popular with the Broadway crowd, will close at the end of April. The deli has been open for 39 years under proprietor Minh Kim, and another decade before that under a previous owner. Now it’s time for a break. “I’m sad to be closing, but happy to be retiring,” Kim said over the phone on Monday morning. “It’s my time.”

An Upper East Side diner finds a new home

Finally, some good news for city diners. Gracie’s Diner, a 24/7 staple on the Upper East Side for more than 40 years, has relocated to 242 E. 85th Street, near Second Avenue. The more expansive spot, which opened on Monday, has 26 tables and booths and a full liquor license, according to Patch. The storied diner moved from its former home, located one block north on the corner of East 86th Street and Second Avenue where it’s been operating since 2014; before that the diner was located one avenue west.

Regina’s Grocery is headed to Brooklyn

Lower East Side sandwich shop Regina’s Grocery heads to Brooklyn this week. The restaurant, known for its Italian sandwiches stacked with cold cuts and cheeses, is opening a second location at the Freehold at 45 S. Third Street, near Wythe Avenue, in Williamsburg, according to a spokesperson. The deli will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily with sandwiches, espresso, and Negroni served from a full bar. It opens on March 30.