Fine Dining Stars Eleven Madison Park and Cosme Are Teaming Up This Week

Eleven Madison Park and Cosme will make a rare joint appearance this week. On April 2, the Manhattan fine dining restaurants will pop up at Shinji’s, a newish cocktail bar at 37 W. 20th Street, near Sixth Avenue, in Flatiron, from the team behind Michelin-starred sushi omakase Noda. Cosme is handling food for the event with modified Mexican street snacks like farro esquites and seafood tostadas. Eleven Madison Park and Shinji’s will be mixing cocktails from their respective drinks menus. Tickets, available through Resy, are $80.

A popular Bronx restaurant is being ‘forced to close’

Ice House Cafe, a popular Italian restaurant in the Throgs Neck neighborhood of the Bronx, is being “forced to close,” News 12 reports. The restaurant, which has been operating at the Hammonds Cove Marina for 20 years, claims that it was notified earlier this month that it would need to close by April 1, the day its licensing agreement at the waterfront expires. The space was passed off to a higher bidder, the New York City Parks Department confirmed to News 12. A petition with more than 2,000 signatures hopes to stop the closure.

A Japanese food festival is back for the season

Food festival season is underway, with Smorgasburg, the Queens Night Market, and other events across the city announcing their spring and summer opening dates. Japanfes, a Japanese food festival that roves from borough to borough, returned this past weekend with 20 events planned between now and October. The festival claims to be partnering with more than 750 food vendors this year, who will serve Japanese snacks like karaage, ramen, and okonomiyaki. Find the full schedule online.

A suburban mall closes after four decades

The Galleria, a mall in White Plains, New York, that opened to much fanfare in 1980, is coming to an end. The mall just north of New York City is down to a few shops out of the 150 or so it once boasted; LensCrafters and Westchester Trains & Hobbies are the last of the holdouts, according to the Retrologist, a newsletter documenting roadside Americana. Most of the center closed on March 23, but limited access is available to those with appointments at the remaining businesses. It officially closes on March 31.