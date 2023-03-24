L’Artusi Will Likely Take Over I Sodi in the West Village

If all goes as planned, L’Artusi in the West Village is on track to take over the nearby I Sodi space with a lease meant to be finalized in the coming weeks, co-owner Kevin Garry tells Eater. The new spot is listed as L’Artusi Supper Club in the Manhattan Community Board 2 filing, an approximately 38-seat space that would allow for a “more intimate, communal, family setting,” where the restaurant’s chef, Joe Vigorito, will create the menu; the space will occasionally be the site of wine dinners and guest chef events. L’Artusi’s other sibling is nearby B’Artusi and the sandwich shop Via Porta, both on Hudson. Rita Sodi’s spot opened in 2008, at 105 Christopher Street near Bleecker Street; Sodi and Jody Williams will relocate the restaurant to 314 Bleecker, at Grove Street, allegedly this spring.

Drink like Four Horsemen — at home

Former sommelier at Brooklyn natural wine mecca, the Four Horsemen, Billy Smith, who worked under Horsemen partner Justin Chearno, is now helping cherrypick selections for natural wine subscription site, The Waves, that launched this month. He joins founders including former Amazon exec Gaurav Tiwari, former GQ editor Andy Comer, and somm-winemaker Rajat Parr in bringing a Horsemen-like wine selection experience to shopping for wines online. In other words, you might find some surprisingly good, hard-to-find pours among categories like “maximum-versatility pours,” “in case of emergency, drink these,” and “rare bottle room.”

Another diner closing, this time on the Upper East Side

Greek diner 3 Guys, at 960 Madison Avenue, near 96th Street, is closing on Sunday after over 30 years of business. The owner told Patch that after COVID, “business never recovered.” It’s one of a handful of diners that have closed as of late, most recently, Neil’s Coffee Shop, that owed over $1 million in back rent.

A bigger Brooklyn Bathhouse

The original site of Brooklyn Brewery in Williamsburg will have a splashy new tenant: Bathhouse, with its Eastern European restaurant, is expanding by 18,000 square-feet into 56 Berry Street, according to Commercial Observer. The original location features cocktails, coffee, a breakfast menu, and all-day options like borscht, roasted sweet potato, or stracciatella.