Smorgasburg Returns Next Week With 80 Vendors

New spots among three locations bring oxtail nachos, Filipino sliders, fried pasta, and Iranian desserts to the market

by Luke Fortney
Two chefs wearing red aprons and masks prepare potato pancakes on a griddle.
Smorgasburg returns to Williamsburg on April 1.
Samuel Hollenshead/Smorgasburg

Smorgasburg, the city’s longstanding outdoor food festival, returns next week at its locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The market will be open for the season on Fridays at the Oculus Plaza at the World Trade Center beginning March 31, on Saturdays at Marsha P. Johnson State Park in Williamsburg starting April 1, and on Sundays at Breeze Hill in Prospect Park after April 2.

More than 20 new food stalls are listed among the 80 total this year, including fried pasta from Union Square’s popular Unregular Pizza, oxtail in various preparations from the owner of Trinidadian restaurant Ariapita, Filipino sliders from Kalye on the Lower East Side, and Iranian desserts from online business Bibi Bakery.

The seasonal market has returned to pre-pandemic number of vendors, says Smorgasburg founder Eric Demby. The festival listed some 60 vendors last year, with menus available for takeout and delivery through Uber Eats. That quirk has stuck around in 2023: Customers can now order from vendors using online ordering platform ChowNow.

The full lineup includes 30 vendors at the World Trade Center market, 60 in Williamsburg, and 65 in Prospect Park with some overlap across the three locations.

