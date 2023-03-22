A Manhattan Restaurant Led by a ‘Top Chef’ Winner Caught on Fire

Marky’s Caviar and HŪSO, combined Manhattan restaurants that focus on luxury dining, caught fire on Tuesday, according to a report by the neighborhood blog UpperEastSite. The restaurants are helmed by chef Buddha Lo, who won season 19 of Top Chef, and has returned this year to be on Top Chef World-All Stars; HŪSO reportedly has a waitlist of more than 3,000 for its 12-seat speakeasy setup. The website for the restaurants confirms the fire and currently lists them as closed. Marky’s Caviar in Grand Central remains open.

A dessert pop-up tonight at Momofuku Ko

Today, Wednesday, March 22, Momofuku Ko is welcoming Eunji Lee of dessert palace Lysée, Lauren Tran of pop-up Banh by Lauren, and Orlando Soto of Le Bernardin. Tickets for the four-course dessert menu are $135 per person.

This Australian cafe has become worker-owned

As of January 1, the restaurant Banter became employee-owned, a rare move in New York City, though one that is gaining steam. “There was an initial grant given of 10 percent of the business to employee-owners. As the business grows, that revenue is used now to make the business more employee-owned,” a representative tells Eater, adding that it claims to be at no cost to employees. The owners wished to retire, and “ensure their employees were taken care of and that the business would never close its doors,” per a representative.

Starbucks workers in New York are going on strike today

Today, March 22, Starbucks workers in New York City and Long Island join the national Founder’s Day strike efforts against the chain, from 7 a.m. to noon, per a press release. More than 115 union-repped stores are participating, and locally, that includes a location in Williamsburg, two in Astoria, and ones in Suffolk and Nassau counties; future strikes are planned in New Jersey and beyond.