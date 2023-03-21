Where to Find a Passover Meal in NYC

Passover, known in Hebrew as pesach, is the Jewish holiday about the celebration of the biblical story of the exodus from Egypt; this year, Passover runs from April 5 to April 13. Whether you’re looking to help expedite seder cooking with some catered takeout supplements or dine at a restaurant with a special meal for the occasion, there are plenty of Passover-appropriate dining options to be found, free of chametz, leavened bread. Although Passover meals can be found throughout this guide, depending on your observance requirements, check whether it meets your needs for certified kosher or kosher for Passover, beyond being on theme for the holiday.

Mile End

Mile End is serving up some juicy Passover classics such as braised brisket, potato latkes, potato kugel, za’atar chicken, cumin-roasted cauliflower, as well as chocolate-covered matzo for dessert. Orders for Wednesday, April 5, must be placed by April 2, and for those for April 6, by April 3. Items come refrigerated and must be reheated. Full menu is online.

2nd Ave Deli

Though technically not certified kosher for Passover, 2nd Ave Deli has plenty of Passover-themed options. All the fixin’s of a Passover seder fit for 12 people will cost you $575, with items like potato kugel, matzo stuffing, chopped liver, stuffed cabbage, and furnishings for the Seder plate itself like charoset or the white horseradish for maror (aka bitter herb). The restaurant closes on April 4, in observance of the holiday, so be sure to place orders in advance online.

By the Way Bakery

This gluten-free and dairy-free bakery offers an entire array of kosher pareve sweets like its orange-almond cake and chocolate truffle tortes. Per the website, baked goods are certified kosher however not certified kosher for Passover.

Nat’s on Bank

The West Village restaurant is hosting a modern seder beginning on April 5, comprising of a three-course prix fixe menu. There will be interpretations of seder staples with charoset made with duck confit and poached apple, beet-pickled deviled eggs with whitefish, and kugel fries. The full menu is online and priced at $75 per person. Reservations are live.

Zabar’s

Zabar’s is selling a kosher for Passover holiday basket for $179 with fruit slices, Zabar’s own coconut macaroons, praline nut rolls, and more.

Katz’s

Katz’s is selling plenty of a la carte Passover items including a hunk of gefilte fish (if you know, you know); the $180 package is certified kosher for Passover. Orders can be placed online, with delivery beginning March 30.

Dagon

This Manhattan restaurant is doing a $75 per person seated Seder experience, with an add-on $25 Seder plate for accouterments like a boiled egg, lamb bone marrow, and matzo. More information is online. The usual a la carte menu will be offered in tandem.

Russ and Daughters

New York icon Russ & Daughters is shipping its Passover food nationwide with Goldbelly. Options include matzo ball soup, charoset, potato kugel, macaroons, and more.

Mark’s Off Madison

From matzoh ball soup to gefilte fish to “my mother’s brisket,” the bakery and restaurant Mark’s off Madison from Mark Strausman, formerly of Fred’s at Barneys New York and Campagna restaurants, has an extensive catering menu with a la carte items for pickup only. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance by filling out the form and emailing it to the attached address.