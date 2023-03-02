One of London’s Most Famous Restaurants Is Touching Down in Brooklyn

St. John, the nose-to-tail restaurant that opened in London by Fergus Henderson and Trevor Gulliver in 1994, considered to be one of the city’s most acclaimed, is heading to Brooklyn for the next couple of weeks. As Eater previously reported, the restaurant is hosting a diner-style event at Long Island Bar on March 6, and now the team has announced that they’ll be putting together a dinner series at As You Are, the restaurant inside of the Ace Hotel in Downtown Brooklyn. Dinners run from March 7 and 22: Expect dishes like ox cheek-and-pickled walnut pie. Diners can choose between a la carte or a three-course tasting menu for $80. Reservations are open. By day, the bakery will sell St. John madeleines.

Ray’s Candy Store attackers face indictment

Following the assault of Ray Alvarez, the owner of Ray’s Candy Store, on January 31, two men have been indicted by District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to EV Grieve. “Ray’s Candy Store is a beloved staple in the East Village community, and the attack on its owner is deeply upsetting to everyone who has ever visited this local institution,” Bragg’s statement reads. “In addition to this alleged assault, these defendants are also charged with attacking two other strangers on the street within mere hours.”

A Crown Shy and Una Pizza Napoletana collab

Anthony Mangieri of Una Pizza Napoletana, which reopened last spring after a hiatus, is teaming up with James Kent of Michelin-starred restaurants Crown Shy and Saga for a dinner series on March 14 held on the Lower East Side. Reservations are now open for the $200 per person experience, which includes two starters, two pizzas, and a dessert.

Anyway Cafe has closed but employees are plotting something new

The East Village standby known for its borscht martinis closed its doors this week, after being open since 1995. Now ex-employees have formed a corporation to plot something new, not under the Anyway Cafe name, according to EV Grieve.