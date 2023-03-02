A New Korean Barbecue Restaurant for Downtown Brooklyn — And More Openings

Pandemic be damned, restaurant openings have been picking up in New York City. Hundreds of new restaurants have opened over the past year — so many in fact, it can feel like whiplash. Consider this your guide to all the new restaurants, bars, and cafes, that have opened recently. This month, that includes an East Village breakfast burrito option, an Upper West Side mariscos spot, and a Clinton Hill modern Cambodian restaurant. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in March. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

March 2

Bed-Stuy: A new coffee shop from a married couple and service industry lifers, Passionfruit Coffee has opened. The gratuity-included business sells passionfruit pound cake, cookies, and madeleines made to order, in addition to coffee drinks. 733 Madison Street, at Patchen Avenue

Downtown Brooklyn: Atti is a new Korean barbecue restaurant from the team behind Ohho, a coffee shop with Korean food in Greenpoint, according to a spokesperson. There’s kalbi, steak tartare, pork belly kimchi stew, and bingsoo, Korean shaved ice for dessert. 294 Livingston Street, at Hanover Place

Dumbo: Gair, named after a Dumbo printing magnate of the 1800s, is a new cocktail bar with small plates, according to the New York Times. The kitchen is led by Gabe McMackin, formerly the executive chef of Clinton Hill’s the Finch, now closed. 41 Washington Street, at Water Street

Midtown East: Midtown fine dining restaurant Le Jardinier has turned its upstairs event space into the Art Deco Bar Bastion, according to the New York Times. 610 Lexington Avenue, at East 53rd Street

Midtown West: Cafe Paradiso has opened next to the Film at Lincoln Center screening room, a casual spot serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner with an Italian-ish menu. 144 W. 65th Street, near Columbus Avenue

Prospect Lefferts Gardens: Tara Glick, an alum of Maialino and Locanda Verde, has opened Brix Haus. The ice cream parlor has flavors like blackberry sherbet and popcorn, according to the New York Times. 406 Rogers Avenue, at Sterling Street

Ridgewood: Following in the footsteps of Panina, from the team behind North Brooklyn bakeries, Bakeri, and Velma, from the owners of Gordo’s Cantina in Bushwick, Decades Pizza is now open in the neighborhood. The new pizzeria is owned by Zach Hughes (formerly of Roberta’s), and Paul Cacici (a co-owner at Chino Grande and Carmenta’s). 690 Woodward Avenue, at Palmetto Street

Williamsburg: Mighty Quinn’s BBQ is opening a Williamsburg location its 16th spot to date, according to a spokesperson, with plans to expand and franchise along the East Coast; its Tampa location, for example, has its first drive-thru. 62 S. Second Street, near Wythe Avenue

Williamsburg: Rosette from Brooklyn Winery has opened in a bigger spot than the original Brooklyn Winery home, which allows enough space for a sit-down restaurant. Shaun Lafountain is the chef overseeing a New American menu, while the wine list shows off a collection of sparkling, white, rose, red, and orange wines. 61 Guernsey Street, near Nassau Avenue