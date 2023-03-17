Manhattan Restaurant Accused of Serving Rat Soup Closed by Health Department

Gammeeok, a Koreatown restaurant that was sued this week for allegedly serving two customers a rat carcass in their soup, was closed by the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene following an inspection on Wednesday, TMZ reports. Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams, tells the publication: “No New York City restaurant is authorized to have mice or rats on the menu and we are investigating further.” A sign affixed to the front of the restaurant notifies customers it’s been closed by the Health Department; a separate sign posted on the restaurant as of Thursday claims it is closed due to “maintenance.”

Red Lobster is giving away all-you-can-eat lobster

Red Lobster is offering customers all-you-can-eat lobster for free on March 28 as part of a promotion at its Times Square restaurant, Restaurant Business reports. Some terms and conditions apply: Reservations for the event go live on March 21 and are limited to 150 seats across three seating times: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 to 3 p.m., and 3 to 5 p.m. Those who nab a table are entitled to eat as many one-pound Maine lobsters as they can in a two-hour period, normally priced at $50 each; drinks and other menu items are priced as listed.

Is H Mart headed to the Upper West Side?

It’s been a big year for H Mart. The Korean grocer opened its newest location in Long Island City last fall and recently signed a lease for an outpost on the Upper East Side. Now local publication West Side Rag reports that the company is opening yet another location in the former location of a Rite Aid at 210-20 Amsterdam, at 69th Street, on the Upper West Side. The tip comes from Dupont Dry Cleaners, located next door, according to the publication.

A dog-friendly cafe is expanding to Williamsburg

On track to open over the summer in Williamsburg, Boris & Horton will be the second location of the dog-friendly cafe that started in the East Village in 2018, named after the owners’ dogs. The business bills itself as New York’s first dog destination approved by the Department of Health, where owners can bring their pooches inside to hang out in designated areas of the space. Look for coffee, beer, wine, snacks, and events like dog fundraisers and adoption days.