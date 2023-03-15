Before Slutty Vegan touched down in New York, there was Jerrell’s. The vegan smash burger restaurant occupies a stretch of Soho’s Sixth Avenue, serving smash burgers and shakes without meat or cheese until 4 a.m. on weekends. The restaurant, one of Eater’s top picks for greasy smash burgers in the city, vegan or otherwise, will open a second location at 324 Washington Street, near Fourth Street, in Hoboken, New Jersey, owner Jerrell Obee tells Eater. It opens on March 22 and will serve burgers and fries until 2 a.m.

A decades-old Manhattan dive bar is back at it

Subway Inn, the storied dive bar that’s operated from a handful of addresses over the last 80 years, is back up and running after receiving its liquor license earlier this month. The bar, which recently relocated to 1154 Second Avenue, near East 60th Street, celebrated its grand opening on March 3, according to an announcement on Facebook. The bar was temporarily closed while it waited for approval from the New York State Liquor Authority.

A Korean fine-dining restaurant heads to Midtown

Tony Park, the Korean Italian restaurateur behind Paris Baguette and Essen, is opening a Korean fine dining restaurant in the former home of Lidia Bastianich’s decades-old Felidia restaurant, the New York Times reports. Anto Korean Steakhouse is an expansion of Antoya Korean BBQ in Koreatown, according to the restaurant’s website. A seven-course menu is priced at $110 with a 10-seat chef’s counter to follow later this year. It opens on March 22.

Tickets for the Queens Night Market are now on sale

The first two weekends of the Queens Night Market — this year, falling on April 15 and 22 — are being advertised as ticketed sneak previews. Tickets cost $5 each online (children under 12 are free) and any unsold tickets on the days of the festival will be sold at the door for $8 each. Beginning on April 29, the market will be free and open to the public with portions of food priced at $5 to $6 each.