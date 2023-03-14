Parcelle Chef Eyes New Restaurant in Dimes Square

Ron Yan, the chef at Parcelle, a wine bar in Dimes Square, is working on opening his own restaurant nearby. The new project is located at 28 Canal Street, at Rutgers Street, in the former home of Ming’s Caffe, which closed in early 2023. The menu will likely be Cantonese-inspired. A speculative menu provided to the community board gives a partial picture, subject to change, of the types of items that may appear on the restaurant’s menu such as crispy duck skin, steamed whole fish, popcorn chicken, and Beijing (Peking) duck, according to WhatNowNy. Parcelle owner Grant Reynolds says he’s an investor in the unnamed project, but at the moment it's a separate operation from Parcelle.

A former Mimi and Babs chef heads upstate

Chef Efrén Hernández is opening a new restaurant called Casa Susanna focused on “Mexican farm food.” The new spot, set to open on March 16, is located inside a new hospitality project, Camptown, in the Catskills, from the team behind Hudson’s buzzy Rivertown Lodge. The menu is said to “celebrate his family heritage and flavors from Jalisco,” per a representative.

A Brooklyn Ethiopian spot has relocated

A Fort Greene Ethiopian restaurant, Bati Ethiopian Kitchen, is relocating after nearly 14 years in its current location. This season, the restaurant will reopen in Clinton Hill at 1057 Fulton Street, at Irving Place, per an Instagram post.

A Park Slope pie shop is close to calling it quits

Miss American Pie in Park Slope is participating in Pi Day today, but locals fear this may be the shop’s last, according to Patch. Less than a week ago, owner Lindsey Hill shared that Miss American Pie is having money troubles, writing on Instagram that “I am NOT giving up. But, to be honest, I’m close.”