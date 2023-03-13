A Preview of Superiority Burger Reveals What May Be on the Late-Night Menu

As ever-promised on its Instagram, Superiority Burger is nearing its opening date at its new location on Avenue A in the former home of Odessa in the East Village. Friends-and-family nights, previews in which the kitchen has a chance to test out and tinker with service before launching to the public, are underway at the restaurant. Chef Danny Bowien posted a menu from the event on Instagram yesterday, which may be a good indication of the kinds of food that might be available once Superiority Burger opens its doors (needless to say, it’s subject to change). Everything is a moving target at Superiority Burger, including the addition of late-night service. Listed on the preview menu for 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Superiority Burger is grilled cheese on Ezekiel bread with daikon basil salad (and a vegan version with mushrooms), a grilled PB & J with house jam, tuna melts (vegan or regular), tomato soup, and boiled pierogies.

A Williamsburg restaurant is threatening to sue an SF restaurant over its name

As Eater SF reported last week, Williamsburg Georgian restaurant Cheeseboat is threatening to sue a new San Francisco restaurant, Cheeseboat, over alleged copyright infringement of the name.

A Queens councilmember puts down street vendors in Flushing

Member of New York City Council, Sandra Ung is trying to get vendors in Flushing to shut down operations, Gothamist reports. Ung is alleging that the set-ups are a safety hazard, or more specifically, ”created a sense of lawlessness that attracts criminal elements,” while the Street Vendor Project says vendors are not to blame for crime in the area.

The Silicon Valley Bank collapse rocks NYC small business

Food brand Omsom took to Instagram this weekend to share that the business had all of its money with SVP, meaning their accounts were frozen in the process and feared how it would affect other small businesses like theirs. Yesterday, they posted an update, stating that “the Treasury, Federal Reserve, and FDIC saying that all SVB depositors will have access to their accounts starting Monday 3/13! We won’t breathe easy until we have access to our funds, but this is DEFINITELY a win.”