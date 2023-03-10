Broken Shaker Has Several Bars and Restaurants at This New Brooklyn Hotel

Bar Lab Hospitality, better known as Broken Shaker from Gabe Orta and Elad Zvi, is opening a restaurant at the new Moxy Williamsburg on March 15 at 353 Bedford Avenue, near North 10th Street. Mesiba, or “party,” in Hebrew, features a menu that riffs on Zvi’s childhood memories in Tel Aviv, a spokesperson says, with a “melting-pot” menu of dishes from Israel, Egypt, Lebanon, Palestine, Turkey, and the Eastern Mediterranean. It’s the first restaurant in New York from Broken Shaker, who have their namesake bar in Manhattan as well as locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami, where they started. The chef is Eli Buliskeria (who goes by Eli Buli), formerly at Bustan on the Upper West Side, will be making dishes like tabun-baked frena, bread from Morocco, along with housemade pickles, fluke crudo, and braised lamb neck. The 85-seat dining room is centered by a curved marble bar. The Broken Shaker crew will also run three other venues in the hotel, all-day cafe and cocktail spot, Bar Bedford, with features akin to an automat; Jolene, a sound room with state-of-the-art audio; and rooftop bar called LilliStar that will open later in the spring.

Mariscos El Submarino's new restaurant has an opening date

The new Greenpoint project from Alonso Guzman, behind the beloved Jackson Heights mariscos spot Mariscos El Submarino, now has a name and opening date. Called Mitica, Guzman says the new spot will be more upscale with a small selection of items from the menu in Queens but will be “focusing more on traditional dishes.” Mitica is starting to open its doors on March 13, at 222 Franklin Street, near Green Street, with BYOB while the bar awaits its liquor license approval.

Pasquale Jones team is adding a downstairs bar

Midnight Plus One is set to open on April 21, below Manhattan’s Bar Pasquale. The cocktail spot will focus on Italian small plates, with a drink list by Theo Lieberman, the hospitality group’s beverage director (and alum of Milk & Honey and EMP). As you may recall, Bar Pasquale was previously home to the short-lived Bumble Brew, a partnership the restaurant team worked on with the dating app Bumble that quietly shut down.

A Greenpoint French restaurant relaunches

A lesser-known neighborhood French American spot, from Marlow world alums, that first opened in December 2020, is back open after being closed since New Year’s. Now with an updated menu, Fin Du Monde is serving a raw bar with a daily $1 oyster happy hour, as well as hamburger au poivre with gruyere. Find it at 38 Driggs Avenue, at Sutton Street.