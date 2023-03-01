Fat Choy Owner Is the Chef at a New East Village Restaurant

Virgina’s, an East Village restaurant known for its burger, is returning to the neighborhood following its closure in 2021 — this time with former Fat Choy owner, Justin Lee as head chef. The new spot will be at 200 E. Third Street, near Avenue B, the former home of southern staple Root & Bone. Lee made a name for himself with his own establishment Fat Choy, known for its vegan Chinese American cooking, that shuttered, despite fanfare, last winter. According to a representative, the new Virginia’s is set to open on March 21. Reed Adelson, an alum of Locanda Verde and Jean Georges, first opened Virginia’s in 2015. In Adelson’s relaunched iteration, the new menu will include dishes like a trout roe dip and peekytoe crab cake remoulade, in a space with 60 seats.

Another new pizzeria for Ridgewood

Following in the footsteps of Panina, from the team behind North Brooklyn bakeries, Bakeri, and Velma, from the owners of Gordo’s Cantina in Bushwick, Decades Pizza is now open in the neighborhood. The new pizzeria is owned by Zach Hughes, and Paul Cacici (a co-owner at Chino Grande and Carmenta’s). Find it at 690 Woodward Avenue, at Palmetto Street.

An East Village Chinese takeout restaurant faces closure

The New Double Dragon appears to be closing down — according to EV Grieve. No last day has been given to the restaurant by the landlord, but Con Ed is going to cut off power and gas in the building, already under construction, and upstairs units remain vacant, the publication reported.

Manhattan restaurant reportedly owes more than $30M in rent

Pier A Harbor House, a Manhattan venue allegedly spent more than $30 million in city taxpayer money to restore the historic landmarked building, according to ABC7. Owners Harry and Peter Poulakakos, a father-son duo, were due to pay $39.1 million to the city through the duration of a 25-year lease. The restaurant has not reopened since the start of the pandemic of March 2020, and, allegedly, more than $32 million dollars of rent has not been paid to the city. A lawsuit had been filed in 2021 by lenders to the Pier A space, alleging that payments had not been consistent since at least 2018, however, the case was later dismissed. Eater has reached out for more information.