A Korean Pizza Parlor Is Opening in the East Village

Appas Pizza, a “Korean pizza parlour”, is opening in the East Village. The new spot, located at 210 First Avenue, between 12th and 13th streets comes from Linda Wang’s Ume Hospitality, which currently operates eight restaurants in New York City, including Ume Williamsburg, Sushi Nikko, and Sekai Omakase. Eater has reached out for more information on an opening timeline. A liquor license application has been filed for the First Avenue establishment.

Elmhurst has a new Tibetan spot with karaoke

Tibetan Sichuan spot, Nha Sang, has new owners and new name, Nangma at 83-17 Broadway, near Cornish Avenue. Lobsang Gyatso, who’s also behind Jackson Heights spot, Phayul, took over the storefront in late December. In the three-floor space, he’s built a sushi bar, applied for a full liquor license, and is in the process of converting the basement into a karaoke room, which is scheduled to open in late February. The celebrated Sichuan and Tibetan menus remain, but the Tibetan dishes will be more in line with his background in Lhasa. Gyatso intends for Nangma to be the “biggest and fanciest” Tibetan restaurant in New York. — Caroline Shin, contributor

A Park Slope restaurant fundraiser for Turkey

Following the earthquake in Turkey this week, Park Slope Turkish restaurant Rana Fifteen are hosting a fundraiser brunch this weekend. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., all proceeds for the $50 per person experience will be donated to the Bridge to Türkiye Earthquake Relief Fund. Rana Fifteen’s name references the 15 dishes that comprise its family-style brunch menu.

Queens has a new Polish market

MuuMoo Foods, a new fast-casual spot in Maspeth, opened last weekend at 60-54 Fresh Pond Road, at 60th Drive. The hybrid market sells pantry staples as well as has a Polish buffet with several types of pierogis, and other fusion dishes, according to QNS.com.