The Oldest Cheese Shop in NYC Is Closing

After raising funds via GoFundMe to help alleviate months of unpaid rent accrued during the pandemic, 130-year-old Alleva Cheese shop is officially done, according to the New York Post. “My store is the oldest cheese shop in America and the heartbeat of Little Italy. We’re a New York institution,” owner Karen King told the publication, adding that they reached an agreement with their landlord that if they vacate the space they’ll be relieved from their financial debts. The last day of operation in Little Italy is March 5.

Marcus Samuelsson plots another Manhattan restaurant

Hot off the heels of opening Chelsea’s Hav & Mar, his first NYC restaurant in nearly a decade, Marcus Samuelsson is working on a new spot in Manhattan. Not many details are available yet about the project, including the name and theme, but a spokesperson tells Eater it’s the flagship restaurant of the Perelman Performing Arts Center at One Liberty Plaza, at 251 Fulton and Greenwich streets. It’s set to open by end of this year.

Lavender Lake is returning

Lavender Lake, the Gowanus bar known for its sprawling outdoor patio, which closed in December 2021, is returning to Brooklyn. The team confirms that they’re relocating to 53 Broadway, near Wythe Avenue, in Williamsburg, with an opening date set for March 4. The interior space is larger than Gowanus, with a menu that stays “true to our roots as far as our food program goes” says owner Amanda Jacques. Eater critic Robert Sietsema named the Lavender Lake burger one of his best dishes of 2021.

Okonomi team expands with a new market

In December, the Okonomi team shut down their seafood market Osakana, and this month relaunched the space to become Okonomi Market with bento boxes, donburi, mazemen, and specialty Japanese products. On Fridays and Saturdays, the space will convert into Okonomi Kappo Counter, a reservation-only, seven-course tasting menu by chef Daniel Lee. In addition to Okonomi in Williamsburg with its nighttime ramen spot Yuji, the team also has a coffee shop As You Like that opened last summer, as well as an ice cream shop called My Coffee & Cream NYC that opened last fall.