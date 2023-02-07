Michelin-Starred Atomix Chef to Open New Restaurant in Koreatown

The chef behind two-Michelin-starred Korean restaurant Atomix is bringing a new project to Koreatown this spring. Seoul Salon, opening at 28 W. 33rd Street, between Fifth and Sixth avenues, is the latest from chef Junghyun “JP” Park, who’s teaming up with the Korean restaurant group Hand Hospitality for the opening.

Seoul Salon will take over the former home of Starry Night, a late-night Korean restaurant known for its karaoke. Details about the menu and focus of the restaurant have not been announced, but a spokesperson for the hospitality group says it should be open by April.

In addition to Atomix, where a seat at the restaurant’s counter costs $375 per person, Park and his partner Jeongeun “Ellia” Park also operate Atoboy, a more casual tasting-menu spot in Koreatown; and Naro, which opened at Rockefeller Center last fall.

The restaurant comes on the heels of more than a dozen openings from Hand Hospitality, the hospitality group involved in Flatiron dessert shop Lysée; the revival of Japanese hot pot spot Hakata Tonton; the East Village’s Ariari, said to be inspired by the South Korean port city of Busan, and Ok Dongsik, offering traditional soups like gomtang and gukbap.

Ambitious Korean restaurants are among the fastest-growing genre of dining in Manhattan right now. Their ranks include Michelin-starred newcomers like Mari, a handroll omakase spot in Hell’s Kitchen, and Oiji Mi, a Flatiron tasting menu restaurant, alongside more casual ventures. Olle recently opened in Koreatown specializing in galbi jjim, while Sam Sunny in Murray Hill has found a following online for its kimchi fried rice prepared tableside.

Also on the horizon is a new Korean steakhouse from chef Sungchul Shim, of Kochi and Mari, and a three-story Midtown restaurant from Simon Kim, the owner of the Michelin-starred Cote.